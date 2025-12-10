Report: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan target a Champions League and Premier League winner amid Mike Maignan’s tense future

Despite the constant injury problems, AC Milan have managed to establish themselves as one of the best teams in Italy. With the impact of Christian Pulisic, they have managed to remain leaders of Serie A. However, the Rossoneri are facing a dilemma because Mike Maignan has not yet renewed his contract, which expires at the end of the 2025-26 season. In response to this, they are already targeting a Champions League and Premier League–winning goalkeeper.

Mike Maignan has firmly established himself as one of AC Milan’s most transformative players alongside Christian Pulisic. The Rossoneri have prioritized his contract renewal, reportedly offering a proposed salary of €5 million per season (approximately $5.82 million). However, he is reportedly seeking €8 million (around $9.31 million), creating a challenge. With his potential departure as a free agent, the team has supposedly targeted an experienced goalkeeper.

According to Sacha Tavolieri in Sky Sports, AC Milan have set their sights on Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, who has a contract until 2027. Even though he is 33 years old, he has managed to remain a key figure for the team, drawing the attention of the Italian club. However, the recent signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili could facilitate his arrival, as the Reds could bet on his youth, while the Rossoneri consider the Brazilian a key player to maintain the team’s consistency.

Even though Alisson would be a great addition, Coach Allegri is still pushing to keep Mike Maignan. At the press conference on November 27, he said, “Mike has always been one of the strongest goalkeepers around. I am not surprised by his performances. Regarding the contract, the club handles it. They are working to give this team stability for the coming years.” Joining the coach, fans are urging the front office to bet on the French star due to his impressive impact.

Mike Maignan is not only one of AC Milan’s best players but also one of the most important leaders in the locker room, yet the financial differences mean the Italian club has little hope of securing his continuity. However, the Rossoneri are reportedly willing to make one last financial effort to secure the renewal in the upcoming weeks, but they still hold their sight on Alisson Becker and another surprising goalkeeper.

Not only Alisson: AC Milan reportedly target another Brazilian star

AC Milan appear to have their priorities clear in goal, as Mike Maignan’s renewal seems to be the main objective. However, the financial differences and the Frenchman’s limited time left on his contract make Alisson Becker emerge as a clear option to join the team, but his contract until 2027 could complicate the negotiation. In light of this, the Rossoneri have set their sights on a Brazilian goalkeeper who does not play in European leagues.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Corinthians’ goalkeeper Hugo Souza from the Brasileirao has become a potential option for AC Milan. While his name may not yet resonate in Europe, he recently received a call-up from Carlo Ancelotti for the Brazilian national team and appears set to compete in the 2026 World Cup. At just 26 years old, he stands out as a promising prospect, with a reported value of €12 million (approximately $14 million).