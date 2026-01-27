Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami confirm roster for 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with several surprises

Inter Miami face the difficult task in 2026 of improving on last season’s performance, when they were crowned Major League Soccer champions. One of the main objectives this year for Lionel Messi and his teammates will be the Concacaf Champions Cup, and the club has now made an important confirmation regarding that goal.

On Tuesday, Concacaf published on its official website the preliminary rosters submitted by each of the 27 clubs participating in the tournament, including Inter Miami’s 20-player list.

Lionel Messi is, unsurprisingly, the biggest name among the Herons included on the Concacaf Champions Cup roster. The Argentine forward has competed in the tournament over the past two years but has yet to lift the trophy. In 2024, Inter Miami were eliminated by Mexico’s Monterrey in the quarterfinals, while in 2025 they lost in the semifinals to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Alongside Messi are the team’s other major stars who were already part of the squad last season, including Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suarez, and Tadeo Allende. The roster also features new additions Sergio Reguilon, David Ayala, and Dayne St. Clair.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

Surprises on Inter Miami’s roster

The list of 20 players submitted by Inter Miami to Concacaf ahead of the Champions Cup includes several notable absences and unexpected inclusions. To begin with, some of the players who joined the club this winter are not on the list, such as goalkeeper Luis Barraza and defenders Facundo Mura and Micael.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Germán Berterame breaks silence on potential move to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and 2026 World Cup hopes with Mexico

On the other hand, the roster does include players who are not expected to remain with the team in the near future. The most notable case is Tomas Aviles, who has been loaned to CF Montreal through the end of the 2026 season. He is joined by Oscar Ustari, whose future appears to be away from the club, although there has been no official confirmation.

However, it is important to note that the list submitted by Inter Miami is not final. Concacaf rules allow clubs to add new players up to 44 hours before each match, as long as the total roster does not exceed 35 players. Since players already registered cannot be removed or replaced, the Herons currently have 15 available roster spots.

Inter Miami’s full roster includes:

• Goalkeepers: Dayne St. Clair, Rocco Rios Novo, Oscar Ustari

• Defenders: Gonzalo Lujan, Sergio Reguilon, Tomas Aviles, Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcon, Ian Fray

• Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia, Fabian Ruiz, Santiago Morales, David Ayala, Yannick Bright

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Forwards: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Mateo Silvetti, Tadeo Allende, Daniel Pinter

Inter Miami’s top target registered by another club

In recent days, club officials have acknowledged Inter Miami’s interest in German Berterame. The Argentine-born, Mexican-naturalized forward is one of Monterrey’s top stars, and any potential departure would require a significant transfer fee.

While negotiations between the clubs continue and Berterame weighs a final decision on his future, Monterrey had no hesitation in including him on their 24-player roster for the Concacaf Champions Cup.