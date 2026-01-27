Trending topics:
Harry Kane is close to an extension as Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl shares update on the Englishman's renewal

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich celebrates victory in the Bundesliga match.
Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich celebrates victory in the Bundesliga match.

Harry Kane‘s arrival at the German side drew criticism for his high transfer fee at his age, but he has silenced critics with impressive performances. In the current season, the Englishman has scored 34 goals and four assists in 30 games. His remarkable form has attracted several teams’ attention, but he is reportedly close to deciding his future as a Bayern Munich executive, Max Eberl, commented on the 32-year-old star’s contract renewal.

According to The Independent, Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl admitted that talks have begun over a contract renewal with Harry Kane. While the executive chose not to reveal many details about the Englishman’s future, Florian Plettenberg reported that the German side are set to offer him a contract extension through 2028 or 2029, a move that could allow him to cement his status as a club legend if he maintains his impressive competitive level.

By securing Kane’s continuity, head coach Vincent Kompany manages to keep Bayern Munich among the teams with the strongest chances of winning every title this season. The Englishman doesn’t just make an impact as a goalscorer; he is also crucial to the team’s collective play. With his intelligence on the pitch, he can build up the game and redirect the attack as the team needs. Moreover, he boosts the performances of Luis Díaz and Michael Olise.

Although Harry Kane has been one of the best players in the world for several years, this season he has become one of the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or. Not only does he remain one of the world’s top scorers, but he also leads his team in all competitions, playing a key role in every game. In case Bayern Munich secure the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League titles, the Englishman could win his first Ballon d’Or, overcoming Kylian Mbappe.

Kane’s Bayern Munich face growing defensive uncertainty next season

Following Vincent Kompany’s arrival, Bayern Munich have emerged as one of the best teams of the current season. By imposing a dominant, attack-minded style of play, they’ve managed to establish themselves as favorites across all competitions. However, the German side faces serious defensive doubts heading into next season, as the futures of Kim Min-Jae and Dayot Upamecano remain uncertain.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate and rising prospect reportedly draws Bayern Munich interest

According to Florian Plettenberg on X, formerly Twitter, Bayern Munich are still interested in renewing Dayot Upamecano’s contract, but the lack of response from the Frenchman has forced the club to take action, setting a deadline for him to decide his future. Meanwhile, Kim Min-Jae could be on his way out, as his performances have yet to fully convince the club and he has drawn interest from Chelsea FC ahead of the 2026–27 season.

With these potential departures, coach Kompany could be forced to sign two world-class center-backs, as only Jonathan Tah and Hiroki Ito would remain at the club. As a result, Bayern Munich would either need to readjust their defensive strategy once again or bring in two defenders capable of contributing to the collective style of play—something that is far from easy to achieve.

