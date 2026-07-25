How to watch CF Montreal vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch CF Montreal vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|CF Montreal vs Inter Miami
|WHAT
|MLS 2026 season
|WHEN
|7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Saturday, July 25, 2026
|WHERE
|Apple TV
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
CF Montreal enter this contest looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Nashville SC and remains four points outside the Eastern Conference play-in spots. Inter Miami, meanwhile, are riding the momentum of a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire.
With that, Inter are now five points of conference leaders Nashville. Even without Lionel Messi, they have continued to perform at a high level and will be aiming for another key result. With valuable points on the line for both sides, this is a matchup fans won’t want to miss.
Details on how to watch
Apple TV
is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch CF Montreal vs Inter Miami and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV
is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.