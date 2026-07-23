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Luis Suarez reaches 50 goals in 100 Inter Miami games, only falling short of Lionel Messi’s record

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Luis Suárez #9 and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLuis Suárez #9 and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.

Luis Suarez arrived at Inter Miami well past his athletic peak, yet he has managed to carve his name deep into the young franchise’s record books. In his 100th appearance with the Herons, the Uruguayan star reached the 50-goal milestone, a pace outshined only by long-time teammate Lionel Messi.

With Messi resting following his run at the 2026 World Cup, Suarez donned the captain’s armband Wednesday night against the Chicago Fire at Nu Stadium as MLS regular-season play resumed. After an early setback via a Rocco Rios Novo own goal, Suarez spearheaded the Herons’ comeback, converting a 27th-minute penalty before completing a brace in the 51st minute to set up Preston Plambeck’s dramatic 87th-minute winner in a 3-2 victory.

With his start against Chicago, Suarez became just the ninth player in Inter Miami history to reach the 100-appearance milestone. Over that span, the 39-year-old legend has tallied 50 goals and 30 assists, averaging a remarkable 0.8 goal contributions per match despite his age and physical wear.

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Suarez’s goal tally stands as the second-highest mark ever recorded by an Inter Miami player through 100 matches, as well as the second-highest total in club history. With his midweek brace, he comfortably distanced himself from Ecuadorian forward Leonardo Campana, who recorded 32 goals in his 100 appearances for the club.

Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami celebrates Preston Plambeck&#039;s goal against Chicago Fire.

Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami celebrates Preston Plambeck’s goal against Chicago Fire.

Lionel Messi stands alone at the top

Transforming the profile of Major League Soccer upon his arrival in 2023, Lionel Messi has maintained his status as a generational phenomenon through relentless, record-shattering production. While Suárez’s century-mark statistics are impressive, Messi’s numbers in South Florida remain in a league of their own.

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Inter Miami complete Casemiro blockbuster signing to strengthen Lionel Messi’s MLS title push

Through his first 100 games in an Inter Miami shirt, Messi racked up an astonishing 86 goals and 55 assists, averaging well over one goal contribution per match. Those figures easily cemented his status as the franchise’s all-time leader in both goals and assists.

Messi originally hit the 100-game threshold back on May 2, 2025, during a 4-3 rivalry loss to Orlando City. Since reaching that milestone, the Argentine icon has added four more appearances to his ledger, bringing his overall club totals to 90 goals and 59 assists.

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