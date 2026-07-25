How to watch New York City vs Chicago Fire match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch New York City vs Chicago Fire on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO New York City vs Chicago Fire WHAT MLS 2026 season WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Saturday, July 25, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Eastern Conference playoff race heats up as New York City FC looks to build momentum and solidify its postseason position against a Chicago Fire side determined to stay within striking distance of the conference’s top teams.

With every point becoming more valuable as the regular season progresses, both clubs have plenty riding on this matchup, knowing that a positive result could reshape the standings while a loss would be a major setback.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch New York City vs Chicago Fire and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

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