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Vinicius is ‘far from Neymar, Messi, Cristiano,’ says former Brazil star Miranda

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Vinicius, Lionel Messi and Neymar.
© Ryan Pierse/Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesVinicius, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Vinicius Junior is, without a doubt, one of the best players in the world right now. He has proven that over the years with Real Madrid, although he has yet to reach the same level with Brazil. Miranda weighed in on that, comparing the winger to Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“For me, Vinicius has a lot of quality, but he is still far from Neymar, Messi, Cristiano,” the 41-year-old former defender said in a recent interview shared on YouTube via Mario Suarez’s official account.

Miranda acknowledged Vini’s strengths. “Soccer has changed a lot. It has a lot of physicality and Vinicius has the technical part and the physical part,” he explained. “But he is not like Messi and Neymar. He lacks something. I don’t know if it is charisma with people.”

Approaching his 25th birthday, Vinicius has established himself as one of the top players in the world and one of Real Madrid’s leaders on the pitch. In fact, he has been instrumental in the club’s recent success in the UEFA Champions League, where he has also posted impressive goal and assist numbers.

Miranda of Brazil playing against Belgium during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Miranda of Brazil playing against Belgium during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

However, that has not yet been enough to generate a broad consensus regarding his status as a true superstar. He has also yet to win the Ballon d’Or. In that sense, his struggles to replicate his club form with Brazil may be a decisive factor in that evaluation.

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Miranda weighs in on racism in soccer

Vinicius has been in the spotlight in recent years not only for his performances on the field, but also for controversies involving alleged racist incidents he has faced. The clash with Gianluca Prestianni during the series between Real Madrid and Benfica was the latest of those episodes.

Asked about the issue, Miranda was candid. “Here in Spain and in Europe, not anywhere, I have not experienced racism,” the former center back said. “I had my head only to play soccer.”

He then explained how he blocked out outside noise to stay focused on the game. “What people said to me was only a distraction to take the focus away from the game,” he added. “When you’re going to play a game, if you let the fans take the focus away from the game, it changes the way you play a little, it takes away your concentration a little.”

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Who is Miranda?

Retired since 2022, Miranda was a top-level player for more than a decade. He enjoyed his best years at Atletico Madrid, where he won five titles, including the 2012-13 La Liga title, and later at Inter Milan, where he played until 2019.

At the international level, Miranda was part of the Brazil national team for a decade, from 2009 to 2019. During that span, he won the 2009 Confederations Cup and the 2019 Copa America. He was also part of the squad that competed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he started five matches and helped the team reach the quarterfinals before being eliminated by Belgium.

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