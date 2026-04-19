Neymar names Lamine Yamal a 2026 Ballon d’Or favorite: ‘His time is coming’

That Lamine Yamal is one of the biggest breakout stars in world soccer in recent decades is beyond debate. Not only fans see him that way, but so do some of his peers. In this case, Neymar singled out the young Barcelona winger as a potential Ballon d’Or winner in the near future.

“I truly believe he is one of the greatest teenage sensations soccer has ever seen,” Neymar said about Yamal in a recent interview with Ziggo Sport. “There was Messi, there was me… but what this kid is doing at 18 years old is simply unreal.”

The Brazilian star echoed what has become clear when analyzing Yamal’s performances: his rapid rise to the top of world soccer. In three months, he will turn 19 and is already one of the best players on the planet, achieving that status much earlier than most of this century’s legends.

In fact, at that age Neymar was just beginning to stand out with Santos and was not selected for 2010 FIFA World Cup with the Brazil national team. Messi, meanwhile, was not yet a key figure for Argentina or Barcelona at that stage.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona

Yamal a Ballon d’Or favorite, according to Neymar

In the same interview, Neymar also addressed Barcelona’s elimination from the UEFA Champions League this week against Atletico Madrid, particularly focusing on what it meant for Lamine Yamal. “I felt for him when they were eliminated from the UCL. He gave everything and even sparked the comeback,” said the Santos forward. “But that’s soccer—anything can happen.”

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see also Lamine Yamal makes key promise following UEFA Champions League heartbreak, and it could define Barcelona’s next season

Despite that setback, Neymar believes Lamine Yamal will continue his rise to the top of world soccer, with plenty of success ahead, including in the Champions League. “His time is coming. I hope he wins it next year,” Ney said. “And why not the Ballon d’Or as well? He’s special—one of those players I’ll always be rooting for.”

Yamal has already come close to the Ballon d’Or

Neymar naming an 18-year-old as a Ballon d’Or favorite may seem premature, but recent performances support that claim. Lamine Yamal has been so impressive that, despite his age, he already came close to winning the award last year.

At the 2025 ceremony, France Football awarded the prestigious prize to Ousmane Dembele for his performances with Paris Saint-Germain. However, Yamal finished close behind, placing second in the voting after shining for Barcelona and Spain.

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