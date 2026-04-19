Lionel Messi called ‘best coach in the world’ by Inter Miami interim manager Guillermo Hoyos

Lionel Messi scored a brace in Inter Miami’s 3-2 win over Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer on Saturday, a result that proved key in climbing the Eastern Conference standings. It also earned him unusual praise from interim manager Guillermo Hoyos.

Asked about Messi’s performance during the postgame press conference, Hoyos was clear: “Messi is the best player. The best coach in the world is on the pitch. We have the best player in history who changes the course of matches and a team that gave everything football-wise. We have the magic that God gave to our number 10.”

In that sense, Hoyos not only highlighted Messi’s performance and importance in the win over Colorado Rapids, but also downplayed his own influence on the team’s success. He took over on an interim basis following Javier Mascherano’s sudden resignation earlier this week and delivered a victory in his first match in charge in MLS.

“This result means a continuity of what was being done,” Hoyos said. “The team is the MLS champion, it is a solid team, it competes with great clubs, but it is very important to play in front of so many people.”

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts with Hamzat Ojediran #8 of Colorado Rapids.

Messi has ruled out becoming a coach

Guillermo Hoyos’ comments about Lionel Messi’s role as a coach should obviously be interpreted symbolically. The forward continues to make his impact on the field, guiding his teammates with his talent and experience and, in doing so, making the manager’s job easier.

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see also Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano possible rift rumors addressed as real reason for Inter Miami’s exit comes to light

However, Messi has made it clear that he has no intention of pursuing a coaching career once he retires. In fact, he has said that, among the potential roles he could take on after his playing days, that is the least likely.

“As a coach, I honestly don’t see myself in that role,” Messi admitted in an interview earlier this year with Argentine streaming channel LuzuTV. “I like the idea of being a sporting director, but if I have to choose one, I prefer being an owner.”

Potential future coaches for Inter Miami

While Guillermo Hoyos’ debut as Inter Miami manager was a success with the 3-2 win over Colorado Rapids in MLS, it seems unlikely that his interim stint will turn into a permanent role.

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In fact, in the days following Javier Mascherano’s resignation, several names have been linked to the Herons. Spanish outlet Marca reports that Xavi Hernandez is the leading candidate, given his close relationship with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Another former Barcelona manager of Messi’s, Ernesto Valverde, has also been mentioned after recently announcing he will leave Athletic Club at the end of the current La Liga season. Other reports include Argentine managers such as Matias Almeyda, Marcelo Gallardo, Hernan Crespo, and Martin Palermo.