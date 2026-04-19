Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Lionel Messi called ‘best coach in the world’ by Inter Miami interim manager Guillermo Hoyos

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos and Lionel Messi.
© Andrew Wevers/Tanner Pearson/Clarkson Creative/Getty ImagesInter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos and Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi scored a brace in Inter Miami’s 3-2 win over Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer on Saturday, a result that proved key in climbing the Eastern Conference standings. It also earned him unusual praise from interim manager Guillermo Hoyos.

Asked about Messi’s performance during the postgame press conference, Hoyos was clear: Messi is the best player. The best coach in the world is on the pitch. We have the best player in history who changes the course of matches and a team that gave everything football-wise. We have the magic that God gave to our number 10.”

In that sense, Hoyos not only highlighted Messi’s performance and importance in the win over Colorado Rapids, but also downplayed his own influence on the team’s success. He took over on an interim basis following Javier Mascherano’s sudden resignation earlier this week and delivered a victory in his first match in charge in MLS.

“This result means a continuity of what was being done,” Hoyos said. “The team is the MLS champion, it is a solid team, it competes with great clubs, but it is very important to play in front of so many people.”

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts with Hamzat Ojediran #8 of Colorado Rapids.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts with Hamzat Ojediran #8 of Colorado Rapids.

Messi has ruled out becoming a coach

Guillermo Hoyos’ comments about Lionel Messi’s role as a coach should obviously be interpreted symbolically. The forward continues to make his impact on the field, guiding his teammates with his talent and experience and, in doing so, making the manager’s job easier.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano possible rift rumors addressed as real reason for Inter Miami’s exit comes to light

see also

Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano possible rift rumors addressed as real reason for Inter Miami’s exit comes to light

However, Messi has made it clear that he has no intention of pursuing a coaching career once he retires. In fact, he has said that, among the potential roles he could take on after his playing days, that is the least likely.

As a coach, I honestly don’t see myself in that role,” Messi admitted in an interview earlier this year with Argentine streaming channel LuzuTV. “I like the idea of being a sporting director, but if I have to choose one, I prefer being an owner.

Potential future coaches for Inter Miami

While Guillermo Hoyos’ debut as Inter Miami manager was a success with the 3-2 win over Colorado Rapids in MLS, it seems unlikely that his interim stint will turn into a permanent role.

Advertisement

In fact, in the days following Javier Mascherano’s resignation, several names have been linked to the Herons. Spanish outlet Marca reports that Xavi Hernandez is the leading candidate, given his close relationship with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Another former Barcelona manager of Messi’s, Ernesto Valverde, has also been mentioned after recently announcing he will leave Athletic Club at the end of the current La Liga season. Other reports include Argentine managers such as Matias Almeyda, Marcelo Gallardo, Hernan Crespo, and Martin Palermo.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano possible rift rumors addressed as real reason for Inter Miami’s exit comes to light

Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano possible rift rumors addressed as real reason for Inter Miami’s exit comes to light

The club, still riding the momentum of recent success, now faces renewed scrutiny as speculation swirls around what truly led to the Argentine coach stepping down.

Video: Lionel Messi brace leads Inter Miami’s victory vs Colorado Rapids in MLS clash

Video: Lionel Messi brace leads Inter Miami’s victory vs Colorado Rapids in MLS clash

Colorado Rapids and Inter Miami CF face off in a competitive Major League Soccer matchday, both aiming to climb the standings. Just minutes into the game, Lionel Messi lead the victory with a key brace in the MLS clash.

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Confirmed lineups for Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami in MLS clash

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Confirmed lineups for Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami in MLS clash

After the retirements of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami CF are going through a difficult season, leading to the departure of Javier Mascherano. Now backing head coach Guillermo Hoyos, they face Colorado Rapids, with fans closely monitoring the status of Lionel Messi.

Neymar fuels Lionel Messi MLS reunion talk with cryptic hint about possible Cincinnati move as Santos problems grow

Neymar fuels Lionel Messi MLS reunion talk with cryptic hint about possible Cincinnati move as Santos problems grow

With Lionel Messi already starring in the United States, speculation has naturally grown over whether the Brazilian icon could soon follow and create another chapter in their shared history.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo