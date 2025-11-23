Lionel Messi reaches legendary 1,300 goal-contribution record: How close is Cristiano Ronaldo from Inter Miami’s star?

Lionel Messi was the star of Sunday night, not only by sending Inter Miami to their first MLS Eastern Conference final, but also by reaching the historic milestone of 1,300 career goal contributions. The achievement immediately reignited comparisons with his longtime rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Inter Miami entered Sunday aiming to clinch their first conference final, visiting FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. In a memorable performance, Messi opened the scoring with a stunning header and followed it up with three assists in a dominant 4-0 road victory for the Herons.

With his latest masterclass, Messi became the first and only player in history to reach 1,300 goal contributions. Since debuting for Barcelona in October 2004, and across every club and the Argentina national team, the No. 10 has now totaled 896 goals and 404 assists, securing his place at a level few players have ever approached.

Breakdown of Messi’s 1,300 goal contributions by team

Across FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami, and the Argentina national team, Messi’s historic tally breaks down as follows:

FC Barcelona: 941 goal contributions — 672 goals scored and 269 assists delivered.

— 672 goals scored and 269 assists delivered. Paris Saint-Germain: 66 goal contributions — 32 goals scored and 34 assists delivered.

— 32 goals scored and 34 assists delivered. Inter Miami: 117 goal contributions — 78 goals scored and 39 assists delivered.

— 78 goals scored and 39 assists delivered. Argentina: 176 goal contributions — 114 goals scored and 62 assists delivered.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal with teammate Mateo Silvetti #24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To underline his current form, across his last nine matches, including the end of the MLS regular season, the playoffs, and two Argentina friendlies, Messi has produced 24 goal contributions (12 goals, 12 assists). Beyond reaching a milestone no player had touched before, Messi’s level shows no signs of slowing just months away from the 2026 World Cup.

see also Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores an impressive bicycle kick goal for Al Nassr vs. Al Khaleej club in Saudi Pro League showdown

How far is Cristiano Ronaldo from Messi’s 1,300 goal contributions?

Cristiano Ronaldo also made headlines Sunday by scoring a bicycle-kick goal for Al Nassr, one that immediately drew comparisons to his iconic Champions League strike for Real Madrid against Juventus. But in total goal contributions, the Portuguese superstar still trails the Inter Miami captain.

After Sunday’s goal, Ronaldo sits at 954 career goals, and when paired with his 259 assists, his total rises to 1,213 goal contributions. He remains the second-most productive player in the history of the sport and is nearing the 1,000-goal mark, but Messi holds a clear lead of +87 goal contributions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most striking comparison, however, emerges when factoring in games played. Ronaldo reached 1,213 goal contributions in 1,298 matches, while Messi hit the 1,300 mark in just 1,135 appearances, remarkable efficiency from two of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.