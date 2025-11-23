Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo shares 3-word message as bicycle-kick goal is compared to Juventus strike by coach Jesus

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© YASSER BAKHSHCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy Father Time, this time writing his name on the scoresheet for Al Nassr with a spectacular bicycle-kick finish. After coach Jorge Jesus compared the strike to Ronaldo’s famous Champions League goal against Juventus, the Portuguese star reacted on social media with a three-word message.

Al Nassr faced Al Khaleej on Matchday 9 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League, with Ronaldo back from international duty after helping Portugal clinch a spot in the 2026 World Cup. The team looked poised to extend its impressive winning streak, sitting atop the league with a perfect score of 27 points in 9 games.

Ronaldo created multiple chances, including a goal ruled out for offside, but struggled to find the net as João Félix, Wesley, and Sadio Mané propelled Al Nassr in a 3-1 win. In the final minute, however, Nawaf Boushal delivered a cross from the right that found Ronaldo perfectly positioned for an acrobatic bicycle kick. Goalkeeper Anthony Moris got a touch but couldn’t keep it out as the shot sealed the victory.

After his stunning finish, Ronaldo quickly took to social media, posting the goal clip accompanied by a short message. "Best caption wins!" he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), a post that surpassed one million interactions in less than 30 minutes and went viral across platforms.

Ronaldo returned to Al Nassr following a frustrating November international window in which he was sent off against the Republic of Ireland. This time, he not only capped off a dominant 4-1 win but also scored the 954th goal of his career, moving into second place in the SPL scoring race with 10, one behind teammate João Félix.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the spotlight after remarks from Al Nassr's Mane: 'I've never seen another player like him'

Cristiano Ronaldo in the spotlight after remarks from Al Nassr’s Mane: ‘I’ve never seen another player like him’

Ronaldo’s goal reminiscent of iconic strike vs. Juventus

Ronaldo’s bicycle kick wowed fans with its technique, power, and impeccable timing, especially remarkable at 40 years old. The movement immediately drew comparisons to his legendary overhead goal for Real Madrid against Juventus in the Champions League on April 3, 2018.

The moment wasn’t just recalled by supporters, but also by Al Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus, who highlighted the similarity saying he had no hesitation remembering the iconic play. “Cristiano scored a wonderful goal today, the same type of goal he once scored with Juventus… his contribution never stops, both on and off the pitch,” the Portuguese boss stated in the post match press conference.

