Video: Lionel Messi scores stunning header and records hat-trick of assists in Inter Miami’s MLS East semifinal vs. FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami visited FC Cincinnati for the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals at TQL Stadium, with a spot in the final on the line. After a perfect cross from Mateo Silvetti, Lionel Messi opened the scoring with a brilliant header before adding two superb assists to extend the Herons’ lead.

Trying to build out from the back, Jordi Alba intercepted the ball in midfield and sparked Inter Miami’s lethal counterattack. The Spaniard found Messi centrally, and the captain quickly switched play to Silvetti on the left wing. The 19-year-old delivered a pinpoint cross into the box, and with Messi charging in like a spear, the Argentine star redirected a powerful header into the net in the 19th minute. With that, the legend put Inter Miami in front, reviving hopes of reaching his first conference final.

Tweet placeholder

Messi’s goal came at a crucial moment, as Inter Miami struggled to score a single goal against Cincinnati during the MLS regular season. On July 16, the Herons suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at TQL Stadium, and on the 26th, with Messi and Alba suspended after missing the MLS All-Star Game, the matchup ended in a scoreless draw.

Messi and Silvetti were once again the protagonists for Inter Miami, this time with the roles reversed. In the 57th minute, as FC Cincinnati made the first substitution of the match, the Herons won the ball back and Messi quickly switched play to Silvetti. The 19-year-old hit it first time with a brilliant finish to extend the lead to 2-0 scoring his first goal wearing the Herons’ shirt.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the 62nd minute, Messi dropped deep to help defensively, stripping Evander of the ball to ignite a lethal counterattack. Silvetti returned the ball to Messi, who, from his own half, played a perfect through pass to Tadeo Allende. The striker raced in alone on Roman Celentano and made no mistake, slotting home to make it 3-0 for the visitors.

Tweet placeholder

see also Why is Luis Suarez not playing for Inter Miami in MLS conference semifinals vs. FC Cincinnati?

The play was nearly repeated in the 74th minute when Messi, positioned on Inter Miami’s half, delivered a perfectly weighted trivela pass into space for Allende to go 1-on-1 once again. Maintaining his excellent finishing form, the Herons’ No. 21 didn’t miss, extending the lead to 4-0.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Inter Miami’s heavy dependence on Messi

In a 2025 season where he has competed in five different tournaments with Inter Miami and turned 38 on June 24, Messi’s level and influence have shown no signs of decline. In a year where he is favored to win back-to-back MLS MVP awards, he scored the 896th goal of his career for an Inter Miami side that often relies on him.

Over the last seven games, Inter Miami have scored 25 goals, and Messi has played a direct role in 20 of them. Between the end of the regular season and the MLS playoffs, the Argentine star has found the net 11 times and provided nine assists, a clear sign of just how decisive he remains for the team.

Advertisement