Despite their defeat in the King’s Cup, Al Nassr have begun the season in top form, remaining undefeated in the Saudi Pro League. To consolidate their lead, they faced Al Khaleej with a convincing victory in mind. Joao Felix, Wesley Gassova and Sadio Mane dominated the offense and opened the scoring for the team. In the final minutes of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo thrilled the entire crowd with an impressive bicycle kick goal.

Throughout the game, Al Nassr demonstrated complete dominance on offense. With their high-pressure tactics, they consistently maintained the lead. Joao Felix stood out as one of the team’s most prominent players, scoring a goal and assisting Wesley Gassova’s goal in the first half. Another key contributor was Sadio Mane, who impressed with a spectacular goal from the wing. However, Cristiano Ronaldo took it to another level.

Coach Jorge Jesus’s high-pressure strategy has been his most effective approach this season. With a 3-1 lead, Nawaf Boushal made an impressive run down the field and delivered a precise cross aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo in the box. Rather than heading the ball, the veteran striker opted for a spectacular bicycle kick, leaving goalkeeper Anthony Moris with no chance.

Al Nassr dominated the match offensively, but their defense struggled. Nawaf Al-Aqeedi delivered an impressive performance, preventing Al Khaleej club from tying the game several times in the first half. The team’s risky high pressing left gaps that their opponents exploited, though they failed to capitalize. For that reason, securing victories against rivals like Al Ittihad have been more challenging due to their solid defense and quick offense.

Cristiano Ronaldo is primed to seize his first title with Al Nassr

It has been just over two years since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr, yet he has not secured an official title since the Arab Club Champions Cup, claimed in 2023, doesn’t count as an official tournament. Despite this, the arrival of Jorge Jesus has elevated the team to favorites for the Saudi Pro League title this season. They currently stand unmatched, boasting nine wins in their first nine games.

Not only have Al Nassr established themselves as one of the best teams offensively, but they have also managed to establish themselves as a defensive powerhouse, despite problems at the back under high pressure. Led by Iñigo Martinez and Mohamed Simakan, they have made a clear leap in quality at the back. However, the challenge will be to defeat Al Ittihad and Al Hilal in their Saudi Pro League matches, as these could define their chances.

At 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is in prime position to win his first club title since 2021 when he was with Juventus FC. Joao Felix’s arrival has been crucial to this effort, as he has been leading the offense alongside the veteran and has established himself as the current top scorer, showcasing an impressive impact. With a more complete roster and an experienced coach in the league, the Portuguese veteran is favored to secure his first title with Al Nassr.