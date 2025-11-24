Trending topics:
U17 World Cup
How to watch Austria U17 vs Italy U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

By Leonardo Herrera

An Italy flag is waved
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Austria U17 vs Italy U17 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Austria U17 vs Italy U17
WHAT 2025 U17 World Cup
WHEN 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT • Monday, November 24, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Telemundo and Fox Sports 2
Match Overview

The opening semifinal of the U17 World Cup delivers a high-pressure clash between two confident sides that have stayed in the title conversation from day one, with unbeaten Italy showcasing disciplined defending and sharp execution throughout its run.

Austria are rolling in fresh off a commanding 1-0 victory against Japan in the quarterfinals; with a berth in the championship match up for grabs and Brazil or Portugal waiting for the winner, this is the kind of matchup no fan should miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Austria U17 vs Italy U17 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
