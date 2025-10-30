Trending topics:
Lionel Messi
Comments

Lionel Messi opens up on his retirement after Inter Miami teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets announce theirs

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Leonardo Fernandez/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi has recently been taken aback as his Inter Miami teammates — and longtime friends, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets announced they will retire at the end of the 2025 season. With just a few games left alongside the Spanish duo, the Argentine legend has opened up about his own future.

With Busquets’ contract nearing its conclusion, a decision on his future had been expected, but his announcement still marks the end of an era. Jordi Alba’s choice to retire, however, came as a surprise, as the left-back had only renewed his deal with Inter Miami for two more years back in May.

In an interview with Fabrizio Romano for Apple TV, Messi reflected on Alba and Busquets’ retirements: “Honestly it’s hard. First, because you see that you’ve dedicated your whole professional life to football, that people around you are starting to leave, and you realize that your own moment will also come at any time soon.

The Inter Miami captain also spoke about the deep bond he shared with the two Spaniards, both on and off the pitch. “And second, because we were always in harmony on and off the pitch and we shared so much even with our families. So it’s a loss of friends, both on and off the field,” he added.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with Jordi Alba #18 and Sergio Busquets #5.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with Jordi Alba #18 and Sergio Busquets #5.

And of course, these are difficult moments for them too, because leaving behind something you love is never easy,” Messi concluded. The Argentine icon will look to make the most of his final matches alongside the two veterans during the 2025 MLS playoffs, with the chance to extend their run on Saturday against Nashville after a 3-1 win in Game 1.

Messi’s Inter Miami on alert as Jordi Alba misses training ahead of MLS playoff vs. Nashville SC

When will Messi retire?

At 38 years old and with the 2026 World Cup approaching, questions remain about when Messi will decide to hang up his boots. That timeline could shift again after he recently signed a contract extension with Inter Miami through 2028, the year he’ll turn 41.

Back in August, Messi hinted that the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will be his last with Argentina, suggesting the beginning of the end of his era in the national team. The Argentine captain has said his participation in the 2026 World Cup will depend on his fitness and whether he feels capable of truly helping La Albiceleste, the same mindset that could determine whether he continues or calls time on his career before 2028.

