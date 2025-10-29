Trending topics:
Messi’s Inter Miami on alert as Jordi Alba misses training ahead of MLS playoff vs. Nashville SC

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba playing for Inter Miami.
© Jeff Dean/Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Jordi Alba playing for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami have a crucial match ahead against Nashville SC on Saturday, aiming for a victory that would send them to the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference semifinals. Three days before the game, Jordi Alba raised concerns for Lionel Messi and the rest of the squad.

Alba was missing from Wednesday’s training session with the rest of the group, according to journalist Jose Armando, who reported the news on his X account. The Spanish left back was not seen alongside Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul, all of whom trained normally under Javier Mascherano and his staff.

“He had a rest day and worked out in the gym,” the reporter later added about Jordi. The reason behind his unexpected absence was a joint decision with the coaching staff to protect the player’s fitness and ensure he’s in top condition for Saturday’s match.

Finally, Jose Armando provided a reassuring update: “Jordi Alba is fine… He should be available for the weekend,” he wrote. That’s encouraging news for the Herons, given Alba’s importance to the team and the magnitude of the upcoming playoff clash — although it’s not yet an official confirmation.

Javier Mascherano

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

What are Inter Miami’s options if Alba isn’t available?

If Jordi Alba’s situation takes a turn for the worse and he fails to recover in time to rejoin his teammates, Javier Mascherano will be forced to look for alternatives to replace him. That would be unusual, considering the Spanish star has featured in 47 of Inter Miami’s 53 matches in 2025, missing just six games across all competitions — including Major League Soccer, the Concacaf Champions Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi sets honest trophy expectations for Inter Miami ahead of MLS playoffs

see also

Lionel Messi sets honest trophy expectations for Inter Miami ahead of MLS playoffs

In four of those six matches without Alba this year, his replacement was Noah Allen. In the other two, the role was filled by players who are no longer with the club — Hector David Martinez and Benjamin Cremaschi.

This means Allen is the leading candidate to start at left back if Alba cannot play. The challenge, however, is that the young American defender has recently been playing as a center back, which would force Mascherano to adjust the back line and introduce another player in central defense.

What does Inter Miami need to reach the semifinals?

The MLS playoff format requires two wins — either in regulation time or on penalties — to advance to the semifinals. After last Friday’s 3–1 victory, Inter Miami have already done half the job.

MLS 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

MLS 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

However, they can’t afford to relax. This Saturday, they must defeat Nashville SC on the road to avoid a decisive third match at Chase Stadium, which would determine who advances to the next round.

