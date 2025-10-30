Trending topics:
Real Madrid reportedly set to challenge Bayern Munich and Barcelona in race for top center back target

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Xabi Alonso of Real Madrid, Vincent Kompany of Bayern Munich and Hansi Flick of FC Barcelona.
Xabi Alonso of Real Madrid, Vincent Kompany of Bayern Munich and Hansi Flick of FC Barcelona.

Xabi Alonso’s arrival as coach has sparked an evolution in Real Madrid‘s style of play, keeping them undefeated in the UEFA Champions League and at the top of LaLiga. While they boast a strong offense, their defense has weakened, relying on just two top-level center backs. In response to this situation, Los Blancos are reportedly pursuing a young defender who is also Bayern Munich and Barcelona’s primary target.

Even If Real Madrid remain competitive in this season, their defense still heavily relies on the physical condition of Dean Huijsen and Eder Militao. With both players performing impressively, the team generally avoids trouble. However, injuries to David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger have left it with limited defensive options. Looking toward the future, the front office is reportedly considering reinforcements, with one strong candidate emerging in the defense.

According to Bild, Real Madrid have set their sights on Nico Schlotterbeck, the center back from Borussia Dortmund. Although his contract runs until 2027, the young German is currently in talks to renew it, yet an agreement has not been reached. This situation has prompted Los Blancos to consider signing him next season. Meanwhile, teams like Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also keeping a close watch on his situation.

Real Madrid aren’t the only team facing a complex situation in defense; Barcelona are grappling with similar challenges. Despite having several options, the departure of Iñigo Martinez, the poor form of Ronald Araujo, and Andreas Christensen’s constant injuries have made Schlotterbeck a highly sought-after player. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich might lose Dayot Upamecano as a free agent, making the arrival of the young German a fitting solution.

Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck

Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after winning in penalty shootout.

Real Madrid preparing major defensive overhaul for next season as key changes loom

Although Real Madrid have managed to put together a great transfer market for the 2025-26 season with several new signings, their defensive line could see an early reshuffle. Both David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger’s contracts expire in June 2026, and the club may choose not to renew them. With both players over 30 years old and prone to injuries, the front office could opt for new signings to rejuvenate the back line.

Not only Vinicius: Several Real Madrid stars reportedly unhappy with Xabi Alonso despite strong season start

Not only Vinicius: Several Real Madrid stars reportedly unhappy with Xabi Alonso despite strong season start

If Alaba and Rudiger leave, Coach Xabi Alonso will have only Dean Huijsen, Eder Militao, and Raul Asencio available. Therefore, strengthening the defense might become a priority for Real Madrid. In this context, Schlotterbeck could be a target, along with Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, who may join as a free agent at the start of the 2026-27 season, as well as Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano, signaling a major defensive overhaul.

