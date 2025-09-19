Lionel Messi loses Inter Miami teammate for key MLS matches due to Argentina call-up

Just six games separate Inter Miami from the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season. Over the next month, Lionel Messi’s team will play those matches with hopes of locking in a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. However, they’ll be without a player who has been called up to represent Argentina.

Mateo Silvetti is one of 21 players selected to compete in the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup, which will take place in Chile. The young forward will travel to South America to join Argentina’s training camp, leaving head coach Javier Mascherano with one less attacking option.

So far, Inter Miami have only been able to use Silvetti once. He made his debut in the pink shirt this past Tuesday, coming on as a substitute for Tadeo Allende to play the final 9 minutes of the 3–1 win over Seattle Sounders at Chase Stadium.

The 19-year-old forward had only recently arrived in the United States after completing his transfer from Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina. According to reports, the Herons paid $4.5 million for him, with another $2 million potentially added in bonuses based on performance targets.

Inter Miami forward Mateo Silvetti.

Argentina’s U-20 World Cup schedule

The U-20 World Cup will be held from September 27 to October 19 across four cities in Chile. Argentina is one of five South American nations in the tournament and will compete in Group D alongside Italy, Australia, and Cuba.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Coach Mascherano addresses Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami contract negotiations with a clear stance

Silvetti and his teammates will open the tournament on Sunday, September 28, against Cuba. Three days later, they’ll face Australia, and on Saturday, October 4, they’ll wrap up the group stage against Italy. All three matches will be played in Valparaiso.

Which Inter Miami matches could Silvetti miss?

The number of games Silvetti misses with Inter Miami will depend on how far Argentina advance in the U-20 World Cup. He is expected to be available for this Saturday’s match against DC United, but will likely miss next week’s clash with New York City FC as he reports to training in South America.

see also Inter Miami TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Because October includes an international break that will pause MLS action, the number of games missed won’t vary much whether Argentina exit in the group stage or advances to the Round of 16 or even the quarterfinals. In those scenarios, Silvetti should be back in time for the final MLS matchday against Nashville SC on October 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, if Argentina reach the semifinals or the final, the young forward may not return in time for that match. In that case, coach Javier Mascherano would only be able to consider him for the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Argentina U-20 squad list

Among the 21 players selected by head coach Diego Placente to represent Argentina at the U-20 World Cup, several already have significant professional experience. However, some of the top talents eligible for Chile 2025 were not released by their clubs. That includes Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono, Bayer Leverkusen’s Claudio Echeverri, and Genoa’s Valentin Carboni.

Here is Argentina’s full U-20 squad:

Goalkeepers: Santino Barbi (Talleres), Alvaro Busso (Velez), Alain Gomez (Valencia)

(Talleres), (Velez), (Valencia) Defenders: Dylan Gorosito (Boca), Santiago Fernandez (Talleres), Tobias Ramirez (Argentinos Juniors), Valente Pierani (Estudiantes), Juan Manuel Villalba (Gimnasia), Teo Rodriguez Pagano (San Lorenzo), Julio Soler (Bournemouth)

(Boca), (Talleres), (Argentinos Juniors), (Estudiantes), (Gimnasia), (San Lorenzo), (Bournemouth) Midfielders: Tomas Perez (Porto), Milton Delgado (Boca), Tobias Andrada (Velez), Alvaro Montoro (Botafogo), Valentino Acuña (Newell’s)

(Porto), (Boca), (Velez), (Botafogo), (Newell’s) Forwards: Santino Andino (Godoy Cruz), Alejo Sarco (Bayer Leverkusen), Ian Subiabre (River), Mateo Silvetti (Inter Miami), Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica), Maher Carrizo (Velez)

Advertisement