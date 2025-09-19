Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Coach Mascherano addresses Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami contract negotiations with a clear stance

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Javier Mascherano, head coach of Inter Miami CF, talks to Lionel Messi.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesJavier Mascherano, head coach of Inter Miami CF, talks to Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami are currently focused entirely on the final stretch of the Major League Soccer regular season. However, part of the spotlight has shifted to Lionel Messi and his ongoing contract negotiations. Javier Mascherano was asked about the matter.

“Hopefully it happens soon,” Mascherano said during Friday’s press conference ahead of the Herons’ match against DC United. “If it does happen, it’ll be great news for the club, for MLS in general, and for soccer in the United States to have him around a bit longer.”

Leo is under contract with Inter Miami through December 31 of this year. That means his status for next season remains uncertain. It also means the Argentine forward is free to negotiate with any club worldwide, as he’s within the final six months of his current deal.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the main concern right now. In fact, reports indicate Messi and Inter Miami are close to reaching a contract extension—not just for one more season through the end of 2026, but potentially for a longer term.

Javier Mascherano

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

Despite those rumors, Mascherano remained cautious. “We have to wait for things to play out on their own and for the people who are supposed to announce it to do so,” the coach explained. “I’m not going to talk about hypotheticals. I’m not the one who has to break that news.”

Advertisement
Jordi Alba expects to finish career alongside Lionel Messi after Inter Miami win in MLS

see also

Jordi Alba expects to finish career alongside Lionel Messi after Inter Miami win in MLS

Contract renewals at Inter Miami

The uncertainty surrounding Lionel Messi could also extend to other Inter Miami players. Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets are in the same situation, with contracts set to expire at the end of the 2025 MLS season.

Jordi Alba, on the other hand, secured his future with the Herons some time ago. The Spanish defender also had a deal through the end of this year but reached an agreement in May to extend it by two more seasons, through the end of 2027.

In a completely different case, another player who recently renewed his deal is Noah Allen. The 21-year-old defender signed an agreement this week that keeps him with the club through the end of the 2028 season, with an option for Inter Miami to add one more year.

Advertisement
MLS 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

MLS 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Good news ahead of DC United clash

Inter Miami face a tough challenge this Saturday as they look to secure a win against DC United that would help solidify their playoff position in the Eastern Conference. Currently sixth with 49 points and three games in hand on most of their rivals, the Herons will take on one of the league’s weaker teams.

According to reporter Jose Armando, Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul trained without issues during Friday’s session alongside the rest of the squad. Baltasar Rodriguez and Telasco Segovia also took part, now fully recovered from their physical issues. Another player set to return is Tomas Aviles, who served his suspension following a red card against Charlotte FC.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Mascherano confronts front office over lack of signings at Inter Miami, calls squad ‘short’

Mascherano confronts front office over lack of signings at Inter Miami, calls squad ‘short’

Inter Miami’s win over Seattle provided relief, but Mascherano’s comments made one thing clear: the Beckham-led ownership must act fast if Miami wants to dream big in MLS.

Inter Miami coach Mascherano shares important update on Lionel Messi ahead of MLS match vs Charlotte FC

Inter Miami coach Mascherano shares important update on Lionel Messi ahead of MLS match vs Charlotte FC

Inter Miami will face Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer, and head coach Javier Mascherano spoke about Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami’s Mascherano delivers optimistic update on Lionel Messi’s fitness ahead of Leagues Cup final

Inter Miami’s Mascherano delivers optimistic update on Lionel Messi’s fitness ahead of Leagues Cup final

Ahead of the Leagues Cup final against Seattle Sounders, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano delivered an optimistic update on star Lionel Messi's fitness.

Real Madrid hold major financial advantage over Barcelona, according to La Liga analysis

Real Madrid hold major financial advantage over Barcelona, according to La Liga analysis

La Liga has released new financial data detailing the current economic situation of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo