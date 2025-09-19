Coach Mascherano addresses Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami contract negotiations with a clear stance

Inter Miami are currently focused entirely on the final stretch of the Major League Soccer regular season. However, part of the spotlight has shifted to Lionel Messi and his ongoing contract negotiations. Javier Mascherano was asked about the matter.

“Hopefully it happens soon,” Mascherano said during Friday’s press conference ahead of the Herons’ match against DC United. “If it does happen, it’ll be great news for the club, for MLS in general, and for soccer in the United States to have him around a bit longer.”

Leo is under contract with Inter Miami through December 31 of this year. That means his status for next season remains uncertain. It also means the Argentine forward is free to negotiate with any club worldwide, as he’s within the final six months of his current deal.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the main concern right now. In fact, reports indicate Messi and Inter Miami are close to reaching a contract extension—not just for one more season through the end of 2026, but potentially for a longer term.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

Despite those rumors, Mascherano remained cautious. “We have to wait for things to play out on their own and for the people who are supposed to announce it to do so,” the coach explained. “I’m not going to talk about hypotheticals. I’m not the one who has to break that news.”

Contract renewals at Inter Miami

The uncertainty surrounding Lionel Messi could also extend to other Inter Miami players. Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets are in the same situation, with contracts set to expire at the end of the 2025 MLS season.

Jordi Alba, on the other hand, secured his future with the Herons some time ago. The Spanish defender also had a deal through the end of this year but reached an agreement in May to extend it by two more seasons, through the end of 2027.

In a completely different case, another player who recently renewed his deal is Noah Allen. The 21-year-old defender signed an agreement this week that keeps him with the club through the end of the 2028 season, with an option for Inter Miami to add one more year.

Good news ahead of DC United clash

Inter Miami face a tough challenge this Saturday as they look to secure a win against DC United that would help solidify their playoff position in the Eastern Conference. Currently sixth with 49 points and three games in hand on most of their rivals, the Herons will take on one of the league’s weaker teams.

According to reporter Jose Armando, Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul trained without issues during Friday’s session alongside the rest of the squad. Baltasar Rodriguez and Telasco Segovia also took part, now fully recovered from their physical issues. Another player set to return is Tomas Aviles, who served his suspension following a red card against Charlotte FC.