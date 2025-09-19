Vinicius under the spotlight after Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso’s remarks: ‘It wasn’t the time to talk’

Real Madrid have had a perfect start to the 2025–26 season, both in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. However, Vinicius Junior has yet to hit top form, drawing increased attention—something head coach Xabi Alonso spoke about this week.

Vini was not in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s Champions League opener against Olympique Marseille, with Rodrygo instead taking the left winger spot. Although he came off the bench and played a key role in winning the penalty that gave Los Blancos the win, the Brazilian star did not appear pleased after the final whistle, and was the first to head back to the locker room.

Asked about the situation during Friday’s press conference, Xabi Alonso was candid. “I saw him yesterday and it wasn’t the time to talk. You have to have that instinct,” said the coach, suggesting he sensed Vinicius was in a bad mood. “But today he had a better smile and was more positive… we had a quick chat.”

When speaking about the Brazilian winger’s performances, Alonso expressed confidence. “I see him in good form,” the coach said. “For me, there are many important players in this squad. Because of their level, experience, track record, and what they bring us. Vinicius is one of them… But we’ve only played five matches. There’s a long way to go—this is a marathon until May. We have to take it step by step.”

Vinicius Junior duels for the ball with Jesus Areso during the La Liga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at Estadio El Sadar on February 15, 2025.

Vinicius loses his starring role at Real Madrid

Exactly one year ago, Real Madrid chose to skip the Ballon d’Or ceremony after learning that the main award would go to Manchester City’s Rodri instead of Vinicius. That decision reflected the high regard the club had for the Brazilian at the time, believing he was clearly the best player in the world—and viewing the selection of anyone else as a sign of disrespect.

That narrative seems to have shifted. Vinicius is now facing criticism and no longer appears to be a guaranteed starter. Much of that change has to do with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, who had a strong debut season and has now established himself as the team’s undisputed centerpiece.

Vinicius’ role has become more secondary. Of the five games Real Madrid have played so far this season, he has started three and come off the bench in the other two. He has two goals and one assist so far—numbers that place him behind Mbappe in terms of overall impact.

What’s next for Real Madrid

After a successful Champions League opener, Real Madrid are now focused on continuing their perfect run in La Liga. They’ll play three league matches in the span of a week, starting with this Saturday’s clash against Espanyol. Then comes a midweek visit to Levante on Tuesday, followed by the derby against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, September 27.

