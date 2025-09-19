Trending topics:
Neither Christian Pulisic nor Santiago Gimenez: Serie A ace dominates key metric over global stars like Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Harry Kane

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Erling Haaland (left) and Kylian Mbappe (right)
© Getty ImagesErling Haaland (left) and Kylian Mbappe (right)

There’s a new name dominating Europe’s most important attacking statistic — and it’s not who most expected. At a time when Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Harry Kane are firing on all cylinders for their clubs, a different striker has stolen the spotlight. Neither Christian Pulisic nor Santiago Gimenez, this Serie A star has found the net at a pace that makes him the most efficient goalscorer in Europe right now.

Italian giant Juventus has had its share of goalscoring heroes over the years, but this season, one forward has emphatically reintroduced himself. After a challenging couple of seasons, he has emerged as Igor Tudor’s ultimate weapon off the bench.

This striker has already scored four goals in just four appearances across Serie A and the Champions League — three of those appearances coming as a substitute. His most recent display came on the biggest stage yet: the Champions League opener against Borussia Dortmund, where he struck twice in the second half to rescue a thrilling 4-4 draw at the Allianz Stadium.

Enter Dusan Vlahovic

Yes — the man outscoring Haaland, Mbappe, and Kane is none other than Dusan Vlahovic. Often written off as a talented but inconsistent forward since joining Juventus from Fiorentina, the 25-year-old is now reminding everyone why he was once one of Europe’s most sought-after strikers.

Vlahovic has scored two goals in just one Champions League appearance and another two across three Serie A matches. This means he is averaging a goal every 35 minutes — the fastest strike rate among any player in Europe with at least four goals so far this season.

Numbers don’t lie

To put this into perspective, some of Europe’s top marksmen are trailing behind:

  • Harry Kane (Bayern): Goal every 47 minutes
  • Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund): Goal every 66 minutes
  • Marcus Thuram (Inter): Goal every 66 minutes
  • Erling Haaland (Manchester City): Goal every 70 minutes
  • Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid): Goal every 74 minutes

Vlahovic is not just beating them — he’s leaving them in the dust in terms of goals-per-minute production.

