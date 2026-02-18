Lionel Messi allays injury concerns ahead of Inter Miami’s 2026 MLS debut vs. LAFC

Inter Miami are just days away from officially starting their 2026 season. They will make their Major League Soccer debut this Saturday on the road against Los Angeles FC, and all eyes are on Lionel Messi’s fitness.

The 38-year-old forward had raised concerns last week after a muscle issue kept him out of the friendly against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico, forcing that match to be postponed to February 26. That situation also cast doubt on Messi’s availability for the MLS opener, but those worries now appear to be easing.

“Lionel Messi is in this morning’s training,” journalist Jose Armando reported Wednesday on his official X account. The report was quickly followed by a video showing the Argentine star taking part in ball exercises. “Lionel Messi in very good spirits and back with his teammates.”

This is reassuring news for Inter Miami, who just a few days ago were genuinely concerned about the fitness of their most important player at a crucial moment of the year. Still, these positive signs have not yet been accompanied by official confirmation regarding Messi’s availability for Saturday’s match, which will likely depend on how he feels during the remaining training sessions this week.

Messi can’t take any risks right now

From past seasons, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have learned important lessons. In both 2024 and 2025, the forward missed games due to muscle problems that, rather than resolving quickly, lingered for several weeks. In his eagerness to return to competition, Messi sometimes accelerated his recovery timeline, which in certain cases proved counterproductive.

This year, the risk could be even greater. Beyond club commitments, Messi faces two major challenges with Argentina: the March Finalissima against Spain and the 2026 FIFA World Cup from June to July.

The forward has not yet confirmed his participation in the tournament in North America and has made it clear that the decision will depend on how he feels physically. Any muscle discomfort will need careful attention to avoid aggravating injuries that could potentially affect his chances of playing with Argentina.

Inter Miami prepare to face LAFC

While Lionel Messi’s fitness is Inter Miami’s biggest concern right now, it is not the only one. Just three days before the MLS opener against LAFC, the Herons received important news regarding another star of the squad.

“German Berterame received his work permit. He is already training with the team and will be available this weekend,” Jose Armando wrote Wednesday. “The only absence for Inter Miami is Sergio Reguilon, who is still not doing on-field work.” With this scenario, head coach Javier Mascherano will have almost all of his players available to start the 2026 MLS season.