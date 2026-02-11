Inter Miami confirms Lionel Messi injury, postpones Puerto Rico friendly to late February

Lionel Messi raised alarms over the last few hours ahead of the final preseason friendly after not being spotted at Wednesday’s training session in Fort Lauderdale. With less than 48 hours before the clash against Independiente del Valle, Inter Miami have now issued a discouraging injury update on the star’s condition.

With media attending the training ground in Fort Lauderdale, one of several stars absent during Wednesday’s session — from the first 15 minutes open to reporters — was Messi. Reports quickly began to surface, even putting into question the star’s availability for Friday’s game in Puerto Rico against IDV.

Later on Wednesday, Inter Miami released a statement addressing the player’s condition: “Messi did not participate in training this Wednesday, February 11, due to a muscle strain in his left hamstring sustained during the match against Barcelona SC in Ecuador, which has persisted since then.“

Messi played 56 minutes in the match in Guayaquil against Barcelona, the fewest among the three friendlies Inter Miami have played so far, and now concerns over his fitness have surfaced. “His gradual return to training will depend on his clinical and functional progress in the coming days,” the statement added, without providing a specific recovery timeline.

Tadeo Allende, who finally joined Inter Miami after completing his paperwork to play for the team, spoke to the media on Wednesday and revealed he spoke with Messi. “Yes, Leo was here today, he did some indoor work and we talked a lot, he asked me about my vacation and we discussed other topics. He welcomed me very well, it was great to see him again,” the forward said, without offering any update on his condition.

In the friendly against Alianza Lima, the Argentine star played until the 63rd minute, and against Atlético Nacional until the 76th, with head coach Javier Mascherano previously outlining a plan to gradually increase his minutes during upcoming matches. After recording one goal and one assist in Ecuador, he was subbed off early in the 58th minute for Luis Suárez.

Messi’s injury prompts game postponement

With the friendly against Independiente del Valle originally scheduled for Friday, Messi’s injury has prompted a sudden change of plans in Inter Miami’s schedule. The squad had been set to travel to Puerto Rico on Thursday, hold a training session open to the public, and then play at Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium in Bayamón.

Minutes after releasing Messi’s injury update, Inter Miami announced the postponement of the game against Independiente del Valle. The Herons will still travel to Puerto Rico to face the Ecuadorian side, but the match has now been rescheduled for February 26.

Will Messi be available for the MLS opener vs. LAFC?

Currently at the end of their preseason tour that took the team to several countries across South America, anticipation is building for Inter Miami’s 2026 MLS opener against Son Heung-min’s Los Angeles FC. With the match set to be played at the LA Memorial Coliseum, questions remain about whether Messi could miss the season opener.

While Inter Miami has not specified the severity of the strain, data from the UEFA Elite Club Injury Study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, indicates that the average recovery time for a professional footballer with a hamstring injury is approximately 17 to 21 days. Given the club’s ‘gradual return’ protocol, a similar timeline would place Messi’s availability right at the doorstep of the MLS season opener against LAFC on February 21.