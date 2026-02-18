Trending topics:
FIFA discusses on Players’ Voice Panel a major change after Vinicius Jr. racism allegation against Prestianni

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League.
Throughout his professional career, Vinicius Jr has exposed various racist incidents in different stadiums. Not only players but also fans have been sanctioned, setting an important precedent in the sport. Despite this, the Brazilian has once again reported alleged episodes of discrimination, this time involving Gianluca Prestianni. In response, FIFA is discussing a major regulatory change within the Players’ Voice Panel following this latest episode.

In an interview with Sky Sports, former player and member of the Players’ Voice Panel, Mikael Silvestre revealed that they are looking for ways to sanction players who talk by covering their mouths. However, he clarified that it is one thing to cover your mouth to talk about tactics with your teammates and quite another to cover it while arguing with an opponent. This will not be easy, as he said they will need to talk to the referees to know what they can and cannot do.

Far from being an established measure, the Players’ Voice Panel remains uncertain about these possible actions, as FIFA has not announced any official changes. They seek more transparency in discussions between rivals, as there would be evidence of what was discussed, avoiding debate about its authenticity. What is certain is that racism has no place in soccer, and several measures have already been taken to eliminate these acts from the sport.

FIFA has already taken action against racism crackdown

FIFA has taken firm action to eliminate racist behavior from soccer. In 1962, the rejection of racial discrimination was first formally included in its statutes. Alongside this, FIFA established the Disciplinary Code and the Code of Ethics, launching the “Say No To Racism” campaign to enforce stricter sanctions. In May 2024, Gianni Infantino set a precedent by leading the introduction of various on-field protocols, which have given greater visibility to the issue.

Players and match officials stand with an anti racism banner.

To combat racism in soccer, Infantino announced the adoption of five pillars: regulations and sanctions, action on the field, criminal cases, education, and a joint stance of players. In addition, they announced that a “no racism” gesture would be implemented to activate the protocol. Along with this, a three-step protocol is followed: detention, suspension, and definitive abandonment of the match. Finally, extreme sanctions are included.

With this in mind, enforcing sanctions on players who obscure their mouths during disputes could greatly increase transparency within the sport. Ensuring that all spoken words are recorded would be instrumental in investigating future allegations of racism. However, implementing this change would demand significant collaboration with referees to establish clear guidelines on the types of sanctions to be enforced.

