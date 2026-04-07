Denis Bouanga wins fifth MLS Player of the Matchday award after LAFC hat-trick but still trails Messi and Mukhtar

Denis Bouanga was one of the standout performers of Matchday 6 in the 2026 MLS season, scoring a hat trick in LAFC‘s dominant 6-0 win over Orlando City. The Gabonese striker claimed his fifth career MLS Player of the Matchday award in the process, though he still has plenty of ground to make up on Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi and Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar.

In Saturday’s rout of Orlando, Son Heung-min turned heads by registering four assists in the first half alone, matching one of Messi’s records in the process, though three of those passes set up Bouanga, who made no mistake in front of goal. MLS opted to award the goalscorer over the South Korean as the match’s standout player.

It marked Bouanga’s first Player of the Matchday honor of the 2026 season and the fifth of his MLS career since joining LAFC in 2022. That total places him among the top three active players in the category, trailing only Mukhtar and Messi.

Keeping pace with that duo, however, will be no easy feat. Mukhtar sits second on the all-time active list with eight Player of the Matchday awards since arriving at Nashville SC in 2020.

Denis Bouanga #99 of Los Angeles Football Club shoots and scores against LD Alajuelense.

Topping that list is an even steeper climb. Messi leads all active players with 13 MLS Matchday awards, eight more than Bouanga, having become the first player to claim six across back-to-back seasons in 2024 and 2025. He has already added another in 2026, taking home the Matchday 2 honor, also against Orlando City, a strong sign that his form shows no signs of fading.

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Bouanga chasing hat-trick record

Unlike Messi and Mukhtar, who operate more as playmakers, Bouanga has built his MLS reputation on his goal-scoring ability. Saturday’s hat trick pushed his regular-season contributions to 99, with 69 goals and 30 assists in 107 games. Netting all three goals within the first 28 minutes also made it the fourth-fastest hat trick from the opening whistle in MLS history.

One milestone he is firmly chasing is the all-time MLS regular-season hat-trick record. His tally now stands at five, leaving him within striking distance of Josef Martinez’s mark of seven. By contrast, Messi has scored just two MLS hat tricks, both with Inter Miami, with the most recent coming in October 2025 against Nashville.