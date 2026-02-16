Lionel Messi effect hits club finances as Inter Miami revenue jumps nearly 300% since his MLS arrival

Lionel Messi’s arrival transformed Inter Miami when he joined in 2023, not only on the field but also off it, quickly elevating the franchise into one of Major League Soccer’s premier brands despite its short history. Beyond drawing global attention to North American soccer, the Messi effect has helped drive the club’s revenue up by nearly 300% since his debut.

Following their 2025 MLS Cup title, Inter Miami have firmly established themselves as a major force in the league, with Sportico reporting the club reached a valuation of $1.45 billion, the highest ever recorded for an MLS franchise. In addition to that record valuation, Messi’s impact has also reshaped the club’s financial strength.

According to Forbes, Inter Miami generated roughly $200 million in revenue during the 2025 season. By comparison, the club reported $56 million in 2022, the last full season before Messi arrived, representing nearly a 300% increase in just three years, a span that includes two and a half seasons with the Argentine superstar.

After shattering valuation benchmarks and climbing to the top tier of MLS business metrics, Inter Miami’s growth shows little sign of slowing. Two major developments fueling optimism are the April opening of Miami Freedom Park and, perhaps most importantly, Messi’s contract extension last year that keeps him with the club through December 2028.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF lifts the Champion’s trophy.

Inter Miami’s massive expenditure in the winter window

Inter Miami’s success on the field and in the financial arena has created a virtuous cycle that continues to reinforce itself, accelerating the growth of the club led by David Beckham and Jorge Mas. Capitalizing on that momentum, ownership made an aggressive push in the 2026 winter transfer window with significant investment in roster upgrades.

The first major outlay involved Rodrigo De Paul, who initially joined on loan in the summer of 2025 before the club triggered a mandatory $15 million purchase clause, making him the fourth-most expensive signing in league history.

The squad-building continued with permanent deals for MLS Cup winners Tadeo Allende ($5.3M) and Rocco Ríos Novo from Lanús ($550,000). The club then added David Ayala from the Portland Timbers for $2 million and capped the spree by signing Mexican international Germán Berterame from Monterrey for $15 million, matching De Paul among the club’s most expensive acquisitions.

In total, Inter Miami have spent nearly $38 million in transfers in 2026, one of the largest single-season outlays in MLS history, comparable to recent spending by Atlanta United, while also securing several free transfers such as Dayne St. Clair and Facundo Mura. With ambitions now extending to international competition, particularly the CONCACAF Champions Cup, club leadership is betting that this investment will translate into results on the pitch.

