FIFA breaks silence after UEFA’s decision: President Gianni Infantino takes firm stand following Vinicius racist abuse controversy

Vinicius once again found himself at the center of a heated controversy during a tense European night, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino watching closely as soccer’s governing bodies moved to address yet another racism allegation. The incident unfolded during a high-stakes Champions League playoff clash, prompting immediate reactions from officials, players, and fans, and reigniting the debate over discrimination in modern soccer.

As the clubs battled for continental progression, the spotlight quickly shifted from tactics and goals to a serious allegation that could carry significant consequences for all involved.

The controversy erupted during the Champions League playoff between Benfica and Real Madrid on Tuesday, when Vinicius scored and celebrated near the corner flag. Moments later, a confrontation occurred between the Brazilian forward and opposing player Gianluca Prestianni, who pulled his shirt over his mouth before allegedly making discriminatory remarks.

The Brazilian winger immediately reported the incident to the referee, triggering UEFA’s anti-discrimination protocol and briefly halting the match. The incident overshadowed the fixture, which ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for the Spanish side, denting the Portuguese club’s hopes of advancing.

UEFA later confirmed that it had launched an investigation into the allegations. “The official reports from the matches played last night are currently being reviewed. Where issues are reported, proceedings are opened and, if they lead to the imposition of disciplinary sanctions, they are announced on the UEFA disciplinary website,” the governing body stated.

What did Vinicius say?

Following the match, Vinicius addressed the situation publicly, expressing frustration and disbelief. “Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to cover their mouths with their shirts to show how weak they are. Nothing that happened today is new to me in my life and in my family’s life,” he wrote on social media, while also questioning the yellow card he received for celebrating his goal.

Benfica, though, denied any racist intent and described the exchange as a misunderstanding during a tense moment, but the allegation reignited broader discussions about racism in European soccer and the effectiveness of existing disciplinary mechanisms.

How did Infantino react?

In the middle of the growing storm, FIFA president Gianni Infantino delivered a powerful and uncompromising response, condemning the alleged incident in the strongest terms. “I was shocked and saddened to see the incident of alleged racism towards Vinicius Junior in the UEFA Champions League match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid CF,” Infantino said. “There is absolutely no room for racism in our sport and in society – we need all the relevant stakeholders to take action and hold those responsible to account.”

Infantino also highlighted FIFA’s ongoing initiatives to combat discrimination. “At FIFA, through the Global Stand Against Racism and the Players’ Voice Panel, we are committed to ensuring that players, officials and fans are respected and protected, and that appropriate action is taken when incidents occur,” he added.

The head of the governing body also praised the referee’s handling of the situation, acknowledging the importance of immediate action during matches. “I commend referee François Letexier for activating the anti-racism protocol by using the arm gesture to stop the game and address the situation,” he noted.

Infantino concluded by reaffirming soccer’s stance against discrimination: “FIFA and soccer show full solidarity to victims of racism and any form of discrimination. I will always continue to reiterate: No to racism! No to any form of discrimination!”