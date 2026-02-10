Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Robert Lewandowski could already have a replacement as Barcelona reportedly close to securing Serie A star striker

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on from the bench.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on from the bench.

Robert Lewandowski has rediscovered his best scoring form, once again becoming a key figure in Barcelona’s recent matches. Despite this, the Polish striker is expected to leave as a free agent at the end of the season. As a result, Hansi Flick could receive a proven replacement up front, with the club emerging as frontrunners to secure the signing of a Serie A star ahead of the 2026–27 season.

In an interview with Tuttosport, Serbia’s fitness coach, Dusan Illic, suggested a likely destination for the striker after leaving Juventus: He’s going to Barça. That’s what I think. Before going to Juventus, he had the chance to play in Spain because he had an offer from Atlético, but he chose to stay in Italy. Now it’s different.” Although Illic’s statement was only a prediction, it might indicate Dusan Vlahovic‘s actual intentions as rumors of meetings have surfaced.

As rumors surrounding his potential move to Barcelona continue to grow, Dušan Vlahović appears far from having his future decided. While the Serbian striker is highly regarded by the Spanish side, his high wage demands significantly complicate a possible move, reports Marca journalist Diego Pico. Additionally, he has other options on the table, including growing interest from AC Milan, meaning he is in no rush to finalize his future.

Not only does Dušan Vlahović have several offers on the table, but Barcelona also have other options in attack. With Robert Lewandowski’s potential departure, the club have set their sights on Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez as their top priority, reports Diario Sport. While a transfer could exceed €100 million, the Blaugranas could decide to pursue his signing if they manage to comply with LaLiga’s 1:1 rule in the near future.

Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus celebrates scoring a goal.

Dusan Vlahovic’s recent performances raise concerns

Dušan Vlahović was once considered one of the most promising players in the world a few years ago. After scoring more than 20 goals in each of his final two seasons with Fiorentina, the Serbian striker completed an €83.5 million move to Juventus, who were looking for a natural goalscorer following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure. Despite the high expectations, his performances disappointed many fans, raising doubts about whether he can rediscover his best form.

Advertisement
Robert Lewandowski’s future seems far from Barcelona as the Polish star reportedly receives a formal MLS offer

see also

Robert Lewandowski’s future seems far from Barcelona as the Polish star reportedly receives a formal MLS offer

In his first full season with the Bianconeri, Vlahović scored just 14 goals in 42 matches, disappointing the fanbase. Far from improving his output, the Serbian striker only managed to reach 18 goals in his best season, falling short of replicating his goalscoring form at Fiorentina. Moreover, he has dealt with a series of injuries at Juventus that have prevented him from maintaining physical continuity.

Although Dusan has maintained an average of more than 15 goals per season at Juventus, Ferran Torres’ impressive performance could jeopardize his arrival at Barcelona. Unlike the Serbian, the Spaniard is enjoying his best season with the team, scoring 16 goals in 31 games. For this reason, betting on a high salary for Vlahovic may not be the Blaugranas’ best bet, forcing him to lower his expectations if he wants to sign for the Spanish side.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Robert Lewandowski reportedly sets a clear deadline to decide his future amid potential Barcelona departure

Robert Lewandowski reportedly sets a clear deadline to decide his future amid potential Barcelona departure

After several months of uncertainty surrounding his future, Barcelona are reportedly said to have made a final decision regarding Robert Lewandowski’s future. In light of this, the Polish is said to have set a deadline to define his professional path, with several offers already on the table.

Milan not done after Fullkrug move: Pulisic’s team reportedly eyes Serie A striker also on Barcelona’s radar

Milan not done after Fullkrug move: Pulisic’s team reportedly eyes Serie A striker also on Barcelona’s radar

Christian Pulisic now has Niclas Fullkrug as a new teammate, but AC Milan are reportedly targeting a Serie A striker who is also on Barcelona’s radar.

Lamine Yamal could be joined by Serie A defender as Barcelona reportedly target Inter Milan player

Lamine Yamal could be joined by Serie A defender as Barcelona reportedly target Inter Milan player

A defender from Inter Milan and a striker from Juventus are reportedly among the targets for Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo could rejoin José Mourinho as the Portuguese reportedly eyes a surprising job after the 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo could rejoin José Mourinho as the Portuguese reportedly eyes a surprising job after the 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with José Mourinho several years after their time together at Real Madrid. After impressing at Benfica, the Portuguese coach is reportedly set to be offered an ambitious role following the 2026 World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo