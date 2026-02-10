Robert Lewandowski could already have a replacement as Barcelona reportedly close to securing Serie A star striker

Robert Lewandowski has rediscovered his best scoring form, once again becoming a key figure in Barcelona’s recent matches. Despite this, the Polish striker is expected to leave as a free agent at the end of the season. As a result, Hansi Flick could receive a proven replacement up front, with the club emerging as frontrunners to secure the signing of a Serie A star ahead of the 2026–27 season.

In an interview with Tuttosport, Serbia’s fitness coach, Dusan Illic, suggested a likely destination for the striker after leaving Juventus: “He’s going to Barça. That’s what I think. Before going to Juventus, he had the chance to play in Spain because he had an offer from Atlético, but he chose to stay in Italy. Now it’s different.” Although Illic’s statement was only a prediction, it might indicate Dusan Vlahovic‘s actual intentions as rumors of meetings have surfaced.

As rumors surrounding his potential move to Barcelona continue to grow, Dušan Vlahović appears far from having his future decided. While the Serbian striker is highly regarded by the Spanish side, his high wage demands significantly complicate a possible move, reports Marca journalist Diego Pico. Additionally, he has other options on the table, including growing interest from AC Milan, meaning he is in no rush to finalize his future.

Not only does Dušan Vlahović have several offers on the table, but Barcelona also have other options in attack. With Robert Lewandowski’s potential departure, the club have set their sights on Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez as their top priority, reports Diario Sport. While a transfer could exceed €100 million, the Blaugranas could decide to pursue his signing if they manage to comply with LaLiga’s 1:1 rule in the near future.

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus celebrates scoring a goal.

Dusan Vlahovic’s recent performances raise concerns

Dušan Vlahović was once considered one of the most promising players in the world a few years ago. After scoring more than 20 goals in each of his final two seasons with Fiorentina, the Serbian striker completed an €83.5 million move to Juventus, who were looking for a natural goalscorer following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure. Despite the high expectations, his performances disappointed many fans, raising doubts about whether he can rediscover his best form.

In his first full season with the Bianconeri, Vlahović scored just 14 goals in 42 matches, disappointing the fanbase. Far from improving his output, the Serbian striker only managed to reach 18 goals in his best season, falling short of replicating his goalscoring form at Fiorentina. Moreover, he has dealt with a series of injuries at Juventus that have prevented him from maintaining physical continuity.

Although Dusan has maintained an average of more than 15 goals per season at Juventus, Ferran Torres’ impressive performance could jeopardize his arrival at Barcelona. Unlike the Serbian, the Spaniard is enjoying his best season with the team, scoring 16 goals in 31 games. For this reason, betting on a high salary for Vlahovic may not be the Blaugranas’ best bet, forcing him to lower his expectations if he wants to sign for the Spanish side.