Robert Lewandowski leaves Barcelona as Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter acknowledges interest on the Polish striker

Robert Lewandowski has managed to become one of the best players of Barcelona’s recent era. Despite arriving as a veteran, the Polish striker succeeded in leaving a huge legacy at the club, one that will come to an end after the 2025–26 season. Amid this situation, he has been strongly linked with MLS, something that Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter decided to acknowledge to Bolavip their interest on signing the Polish veteran.

After the latest defeat against Deportivo Alaves, Lewandowski announced on his social media his departure as free-agent from Barcelona, while leaving clear his love to Catalonia. “After four years full of challenges and hard work, it’s time to move on. I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. 4 seasons, 3 championships. I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on earth.”

With his announcement, Gregg Berhalter revealed to Bolavip that Chicago Fire are interested on Robert Lewandowski’s arrival. “I think it’s no secret that we’ve been in communication with Robert. We think he’s a fantastic player. We think that they would be a great, a top pairing in this league. So you never know. I think there’s a lot still to be done, but we admire Robert, and we think he’s a fantastic player, one of the best strikers ever.”

Despite not coming off his best season, Lewandowski has still managed to remain one of Barcelona’s top scorers, with 18 goals in 44 matches. In addition, the Polish striker has shown outstanding vision and link-up play, making him crucial for collective game, boosting Chicago Fire to become one of the top teams in MLS once again. Nevertheless, they will not have an easy task to complete his signing, as he has a staggering offer from the Saudi Pro League.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on as he warms up prior a game.

Robert Lewandowski may boost Hugo Cuypers at Chicago Fire

Hugo Cuypers has emerged as one of the best players in MLS, leading the league in goals scored by one goal over Lionel Messi. As a result, fans have serious doubts about whether paying Robert Lewandowski a multi-million-dollar salary is worth it, since the Belgian striker is in top form and that Designated Player slot could be used to strengthen other areas of the team. However, the veteran striker could indeed boost the 29-year-old star on the field.

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see also Report: Robert Lewandowski set to leave Barcelona prompting Joao Pedro transfer talks intensify

Unlike other strikers, Lewandowski impacts the game beyond just his goals, as he serves as a focal point in the team’s collective play. The Polish striker has managed to create space for Raphinha and Lamine Yamal on the wings, and even for Fermín López, due to his exceptional vision and understanding of the game. Because of this, Cuypers could find an excellent partner in attack, boosting the offensive production of both players.

Far from being an obstacle for Cuypers, Robert Lewandowski would help the Belgian striker find more space inside the box, as his mere presence draws multiple defenders, just as it happens at Barcelona. Nevertheless, head coach Gregg Berhalter faces the difficult task of building a partnership between both forwards, aiming to maximize the talent of each player while potentially changing the tactical system and the responsibilities of several players on the field.