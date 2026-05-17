Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
mls
Comments

Robert Lewandowski leaves Barcelona as Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter acknowledges interest on the Polish striker

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona and Gregg Berhalter, Head Coach of Chicago Fire.
© Gabriel Kuchta/Jeff Dean/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona and Gregg Berhalter, Head Coach of Chicago Fire.

Robert Lewandowski has managed to become one of the best players of Barcelona’s recent era. Despite arriving as a veteran, the Polish striker succeeded in leaving a huge legacy at the club, one that will come to an end after the 2025–26 season. Amid this situation, he has been strongly linked with MLS, something that Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter decided to acknowledge to Bolavip their interest on signing the Polish veteran.

After the latest defeat against Deportivo Alaves, Lewandowski announced on his social media his departure as free-agent from Barcelona, while leaving clear his love to Catalonia. “After four years full of challenges and hard work, it’s time to move on. I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. 4 seasons, 3 championships. I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on earth.”

With his announcement, Gregg Berhalter revealed to Bolavip that Chicago Fire are interested on Robert Lewandowski’s arrival. I think it’s no secret that we’ve been in communication with Robert. We think he’s a fantastic player. We think that they would be a great, a top pairing in this league. So you never know. I think there’s a lot still to be done, but we admire Robert, and we think he’s a fantastic player, one of the best strikers ever.”

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Despite not coming off his best season, Lewandowski has still managed to remain one of Barcelona’s top scorers, with 18 goals in 44 matches. In addition, the Polish striker has shown outstanding vision and link-up play, making him crucial for collective game, boosting Chicago Fire to become one of the top teams in MLS once again. Nevertheless, they will not have an easy task to complete his signing, as he has a staggering offer from the Saudi Pro League.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on as he warms up prior a game.

Robert Lewandowski may boost Hugo Cuypers at Chicago Fire

Hugo Cuypers has emerged as one of the best players in MLS, leading the league in goals scored by one goal over Lionel Messi. As a result, fans have serious doubts about whether paying Robert Lewandowski a multi-million-dollar salary is worth it, since the Belgian striker is in top form and that Designated Player slot could be used to strengthen other areas of the team. However, the veteran striker could indeed boost the 29-year-old star on the field.

Advertisement
Report: Robert Lewandowski set to leave Barcelona prompting Joao Pedro transfer talks intensify

see also

Report: Robert Lewandowski set to leave Barcelona prompting Joao Pedro transfer talks intensify

Unlike other strikers, Lewandowski impacts the game beyond just his goals, as he serves as a focal point in the team’s collective play. The Polish striker has managed to create space for Raphinha and Lamine Yamal on the wings, and even for Fermín López, due to his exceptional vision and understanding of the game. Because of this, Cuypers could find an excellent partner in attack, boosting the offensive production of both players.

Far from being an obstacle for Cuypers, Robert Lewandowski would help the Belgian striker find more space inside the box, as his mere presence draws multiple defenders, just as it happens at Barcelona. Nevertheless, head coach Gregg Berhalter faces the difficult task of building a partnership between both forwards, aiming to maximize the talent of each player while potentially changing the tactical system and the responsibilities of several players on the field.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Robert Lewandowski’s interest from MLS continues, confirms Chicago Fire sporting director

Robert Lewandowski’s interest from MLS continues, confirms Chicago Fire sporting director

Robert Lewandowski could leave Barcelona this summer with MLS interested in the player as Chicago Fire's sporting director confirmed.

Robert Lewandowski’s MLS move cools as Chicago Fire reportedly change priorities

Robert Lewandowski’s MLS move cools as Chicago Fire reportedly change priorities

The chances of Robert Lewandowski arriving to the MLS have cooled down as Chicago Fire have reportedly changed their priorities in the transfer market.

Robert Lewandowski’s MLS move stalls as Chicago Fire reportedly shift priorities

Robert Lewandowski’s MLS move stalls as Chicago Fire reportedly shift priorities

Chicago Fire’s interest in signing Robert Lewandowski for this MLS season appears to have cooled.

Chicago Fire coach Gregg Berhalter says squad experience will be key for USMNT to chase Pochettino’s World Cup dream

Chicago Fire coach Gregg Berhalter says squad experience will be key for USMNT to chase Pochettino’s World Cup dream

After Mauricio Pochettino revealing his expectations for the 2026 World Cup with the USMNT, Chicago Fire boss and former coach of the national team Gregg Berhalter highlighted the squad experience as one of the key factors for it.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo