Robert Lewandowski reportedly sets a clear deadline to decide his future amid potential Barcelona departure

Robert Lewandowski’s arrival at Barcelona has been an undeniable success. Despite criticism of his €45 million signing due to his veteran status, he has established himself as a top performer, scoring 113 goals in 173 matches. However, the Polish striker has lost his starting position to Ferran Torres, leaving his future uncertain. While the Blaugrana have supposedly decided on his continuity, Lewandowski has set a deadline to determine his own future.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2025–26 season, Lewandowski has shown strong interest in extending his deal and is reportedly willing to take a pay cut. However, Barcelona have begun planning for next season without the Polish striker in their plans, opening the door to a potential departure as a free agent. As a result, the Blaugranas have turned their attention to signing a new forward, aiming to rejuvenate the competition up front.

According to Polish journalist Tomasz Włodarczyk, Robert Lewandowski has set April 2026 as the deadline to make a definitive decision about his professional future. In that context, Chicago Fire have emerged as the frontrunners to secure his services, having held a meeting with him in December 2025. However, the veteran has also received inquiries from Saudi Arabia, keeping all options open.

Lewandowski’s possible departure from Barcelona will be quite difficult for coach Hansi Flick. Despite betting on Ferran, the Polish striker remains crucial to the team, scoring 12 goals in 26 games and proving instrumental in key matches like the Champions League and El Clásico. If they wish to prioritize the Spaniard, finding a substitute capable of matching the veteran’s goal-scoring ability from the bench or in select games will be challenging.

Barcelona reportedly have two forwards on their list for 2026-27

Following the possible departure of Lewandowski, Barcelona have decided to enter the summer 2026 market in search of a world-class center forward. While betting on the versatility of Ferran Torres, they are reportedly looking for a specialist in attack, capable of providing a guaranteed goal output. As a result, they are said to have two forwards at the top of their priority list as they look for a replacement for Robert and his scoring power.

According to Diario Sport, Julián Álvarez remains Barcelona’s absolute top priority to strengthen the attack. However, Atlético Madrid would not make his exit easy, which could force Barcelona to pay more than $100 million for his transfer. Meanwhile, Dušan Vlahović has also emerged as the alternative option, as he would arrive as a free agent from Juventus and talks have reportedly already begun, according to Diego Pico of Marca.

In case the arrival of the Argentine star is secured, Ferran Torres would move into a backup role in the attack and remain an option on the wings. However, the arrival of Vlahović would allow for much greater opportunities for him to gain minutes, as the Serbian is not arriving in peak form compared to the Spaniard, who is the team’s top scorer in the current season. With this in mind, Barcelona may already have clear plans in place for the post–Robert Lewandowski era.