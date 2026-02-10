Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Lamine Yamal shares honest admission on his mindset at Barcelona: ‘I try not to focus just on soccer’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Yamal has been a star for Barcelona since his debut
© Judit Cartiel/Getty ImagesYamal has been a star for Barcelona since his debut

Lamine Yamal has been a breath of fresh air not only for Barcelona fans, but also for neutral followers around the world who enjoy a talented player. He isn’t even 19 yet, yet he has achieved records that most teenagers dream about.

There are many tools to watch almost any match in the world nowadays. However, it’s also true young players seem to analyze videos less than before. That’s what Yamal admitted in a recent interview with ESPN.

Yamal explained, when talking about what he does outside of the sport: “I try to be with my friends and live my life. I try not to focus just on soccer, to not be all the time focused on the match, or watching videos of the defender I’m going against.”

Yamal spoke about his non-soccer activities

The Spanish attacker has the benefit of his profession to experience things that very few people can. Achieving success so young provides advantages he didn’t have growing up. But he still has normal hobbies.

Yamal doesn’t have too many hobbies (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Yamal doesn’t have too many hobbies (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Yamal said this about how he takes his time off: “I’m trying to enjoy the entire day and, at the moment I’m on the field, give my everything. But coming out of it I just want to disconnect all I can from soccer.”

Advertisement
Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona reportedly face a major absence in training before Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey clash

see also

Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona reportedly face a major absence in training before Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey clash

A day for him, if he were invisible, would be like this, Yamal described: “I’d have breakfast on a rooftop. In the evening I would play a match in some park, for example at Rocafonda. Then I would go on a bike ride or skate with my friends.”

Yamal’s humble origins

Yamal can probably buy anything he wants. Even if he hasn’t been a player for too long, succeeding at such a great club and with Spain provides him enough resources to get anything he desires.

The star mentioned how he used to have fun when he was a child: “When I was a kid, we didn’t have the possibility of buying a PlayStation or a Nintendo, so we played with my friend on the floor with some Pokémon cards, which cost one euro.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s Argentina U-20 World Cup team had a rare habit, reveals Spain icon Fernando Llorente

Lionel Messi’s Argentina U-20 World Cup team had a rare habit, reveals Spain icon Fernando Llorente

Lionel Messi's Argentina won the U-20 World Cup in 2005 with a rare habit, according to Spain's Fernando Llorente.

Why aren’t Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham playing for Real Madrid against Valencia in La Liga?

Why aren’t Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham playing for Real Madrid against Valencia in La Liga?

Set to face Valencia for a key La Liga game, Real Madrid won't be counting with stars Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Valencia face Real Madrid for the Matchday 23 of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Below is a complete guide with key details, including kickoff times and how fans can watch the match live on TV and via streaming services.

Christian Pulisic’s long-term future secured with new plan? Milan expects $77m boost in summer 2026 ahead of likely UEFA Champions League return

Christian Pulisic’s long-term future secured with new plan? Milan expects $77m boost in summer 2026 ahead of likely UEFA Champions League return

With a likely return to the UEFA Champions League on the horizon, Milan’s management is already laying the groundwork for a crucial transfer window that could shape the next phase of the Rossoneri’s evolution.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo