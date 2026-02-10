Lamine Yamal shares honest admission on his mindset at Barcelona: ‘I try not to focus just on soccer’

Lamine Yamal has been a breath of fresh air not only for Barcelona fans, but also for neutral followers around the world who enjoy a talented player. He isn’t even 19 yet, yet he has achieved records that most teenagers dream about.

There are many tools to watch almost any match in the world nowadays. However, it’s also true young players seem to analyze videos less than before. That’s what Yamal admitted in a recent interview with ESPN.

Yamal explained, when talking about what he does outside of the sport: “I try to be with my friends and live my life. I try not to focus just on soccer, to not be all the time focused on the match, or watching videos of the defender I’m going against.”

Yamal spoke about his non-soccer activities

The Spanish attacker has the benefit of his profession to experience things that very few people can. Achieving success so young provides advantages he didn’t have growing up. But he still has normal hobbies.

Yamal doesn’t have too many hobbies (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Yamal said this about how he takes his time off: “I’m trying to enjoy the entire day and, at the moment I’m on the field, give my everything. But coming out of it I just want to disconnect all I can from soccer.”

A day for him, if he were invisible, would be like this, Yamal described: “I’d have breakfast on a rooftop. In the evening I would play a match in some park, for example at Rocafonda. Then I would go on a bike ride or skate with my friends.”

Yamal’s humble origins

Yamal can probably buy anything he wants. Even if he hasn’t been a player for too long, succeeding at such a great club and with Spain provides him enough resources to get anything he desires.

The star mentioned how he used to have fun when he was a child: “When I was a kid, we didn’t have the possibility of buying a PlayStation or a Nintendo, so we played with my friend on the floor with some Pokémon cards, which cost one euro.”

