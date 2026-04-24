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Robert Lewandowski’s MLS move stalls as Chicago Fire reportedly shift priorities

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona warming up.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona warming up.

Robert Lewandowski has been at the center of attention for months due to uncertainty surrounding his future at Barcelona. The lack of a contract extension so far has opened the door to rumors linking him with several clubs around the world, including Chicago Fire.

The Major League Soccer side appeared, until a few weeks ago, to be the leading contender to land the 37-year-old striker if talks with Barcelona failed. However, that possibility now seems less likely.

“The Chicago Fire’s pursuit of Barcelona and Poland int’l forward Robert Lewandowski has cooled,” MLS insider Tom Bogert wrote on his official X account, also citing The New York Times reporter Paul Tenorio.

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What stands out most about this report is the reason behind the shift. It is not a rejection from Lewandowski that has seemingly reduced the chances of a move to the United States, but rather a change in approach from Chicago Fire. “Club’s priorities have shifted at least for the moment,” Bogert added.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski of Poland gestures during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers.

Lewandowski’s current situation

Robert Lewandowski is under contract with Barcelona through June 30, 2026, meaning through the end of the current season. The club have six La Liga matches remaining, which could be the Polish striker’s final appearances there as they push to secure the title.

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Lewandowski urged to ‘behave like a man’ and leave Barcelona by Poland legend Tomaszewski

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Lewandowski urged to ‘behave like a man’ and leave Barcelona by Poland legend Tomaszewski

While a contract extension has been a recurring topic in recent months, there have been no official updates on progress in negotiations. Reports have indicated that Barcelona’s plan is to offer him a one-year extension with a significant salary reduction, alongside a less prominent role under coach Hansi Flick.

Italy could be Lewandowski’s next destination

As speculation continues over Lewandowski’s future at Barcelona, reports have also pointed to interest from two Italian giants looking to reestablish themselves at the top of Serie A: Juventus and AC Milan.

Lewandowski was recently asked about the possibility of continuing his career in Italian soccer during a charity livestream. “You know what? We will talk soon,” the Polish forward said, offering little detail about his future but making it clear a decision may not be far off.

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