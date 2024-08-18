Landon Donovan, a legendary figure of US soccer, has embarked on a new journey as the interim head coach of the National Women’s Soccer League team, San Diego Wave.

This marks Donovan‘s first foray into coaching women’s soccer, a significant shift in his illustrious career.

Donovan’s appointment as the interim head coach for the San Diego Wave comes at a crucial juncture for the team.

The Wave, currently sitting 10th in the NWSL standings with 15 points from 16 matches, need a turnaround. Despite having players like Jaedyn Shaw and Naomi Girma on the roster, the team has underperformed this season.

It only led to the firing of coach Casey Stoney in June.

Stoney, a former England international, had been instrumental in the Wave’s early success; leading them to a third-place finish in their debut season and securing the NWSL Shield in 2023.

But her abrupt departure at the beginning of the 2024 season followed a losing sequence of seven games; thus the squad was left looking for stability.

Paul Buckle, who served as the interim coach following Stoney’s exit, struggled to reverse the team’s fortunes. Under Buckle, the Wave failed to advance beyond the group stage in the inaugural NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

To make matters worse, the continued to slide in the league standings. As Buckle returns to his personal commitments, the club has turned to Donovan; hoping his experience and leadership can guide the team through the remainder of the season.

Landon Donovan has taken his first training session.

What did Wave say about Donovan?

Landon Donovan is no stranger to the soccer scene in San Diego. Before joining the Wave, he served as the Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations for the San Diego Loyal. They are a USL Championship club he co-founded.

Donovan was also the first head coach of the Loyal; leading them to three consecutive playoff appearances from 2021 to 2023.

Despite his success with the Loyal, the club folded after the 2023 season due to challenges in securing a permanent stadium and the expansion of MLS into San Diego.

During his tenure with the Loyal, the 42-year-old amassed a 39-17-29 record; demonstrating his ability to lead and develop a competitive team.

“We are thrilled to have Landon [Donovan] join the club and lead the team for the remainder of the season”, said Wave FC sporting director and general manager Camille Ashton. “Landon’s level of knowledge, understanding, and experience as both a player and a coach, provides us with a leader that can help guide this club to where we want to be—in a playoff position and competing for a championship.”

Donovan’s deep ties to San Diego and his passion for growing the sport in the city make him a natural fit for the Wave.

His player-first mentality and commitment to the community align with the club’s values and aspirations. Though he may initially seem ready for the post, doubts may arise about his expertise in women’s sports.

What can Donovan bring in to Wave?

Donovan steps into a challenging situation with the San Diego Wave. The team once held championship ambitions.

Now they find themselves in a battle to climb out of the lower ranks of the NWSL standings. With only a few matches left in the regular season and the CONCACAF W Champions Cup on the horizon, Donovan has little time to make an impact.

Despite the obstacles, Donovan is optimistic about the opportunity. “Landon’s passion for this city and growing the game, along with having a player-first mentality, make him a natural fit for this club”, Ashton emphasized.

The Wave’s upcoming match against Angel City on August 24 will be Donovan’s first test as head coach. It will offer a glimpse into how he plans to steer the team forward.

The retired forward’s connection to the San Diego soccer community and his success with the Loyal will be key assets as he navigates this new role. However, the transition from men’s to women’s soccer is not without its challenges, and Donovan will need to adapt to the nuances of the NWSL quickly.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport