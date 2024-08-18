Marco Reus’ transfer to the Los Angeles Galaxy is more than simply another big name in European soccer, making the big move to the States.

It has the potential to make a bold statement that changes the course of his career and the Major League Soccer landscape.

The 35-year-old former captain of Borussia Dortmund has a laundry list of achievements, including a World Cup appearance and two Player of the Year awards from Germany.

The fact that Reus has chosen to leave the European scene for the bright lights of Hollywood is a major move.

This is no ordinary player in the latter stages of his career seeking a gentle landing; he has shone in Champions League finals and played a pivotal role in some of the most monumental contests.

Unfortunately, he has missed a lot of time due to injuries, so it’s unclear whether he can manage the intense physical demands of Major League Soccer.

Despite the fact that Reus is 35 years old and may have seen better days, his football IQ and ability level are unimpaired.

A club that has been star-struck from the start, Los Angeles Galaxy obviously see more than simply a big name in Reus.

According to their assessment, someone with experience and a winning attitude may be the game-changer for a team that hasn’t won the MLS Cup in over a decade.

Galaxy’s search for new hero

The Galaxy’s current roster is already packed with talent. Players like Riqui Puig, Dejan Joveljic, Gabriel Pec, and Joseph Paintsil have all shown they can turn a game on its head. So, where does Reus fit into this picture? His role will likely be that of a veteran leader, the conductor of an attack that has already shown flashes of brilliance.

“First and foremost, he obviously has a ton of quality, but it’s his work rate,” Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said during Reus’ unveiling at Dignity Health Sports Park.

“It’s his intelligence on the field, his quality in certain phases of the game. He’ll bring us quality and more final products, more final passes.”

Vanney’s confidence in the German is evident, especially when he highlighted the German’s ability in set-piece situations: “Set-piece stuff: I just saw him on his own hitting set pieces today, and I think it was five out of six are in the upper corner. I don’t think we’ve scored on one of those in years.”

What did Reus say about MLS?

There’s no denying the physical toll that MLS can take on players, particularly those used to the more structured environment of European leagues.

Many European stars have struggled to adapt to the demanding schedule, travel, and intensity of the MLS. The 35-year-old, with his history of injuries, faces an uphill battle. However, his commitment to this new chapter is clear.

“I wanted to do something new with my family,” Reus said in German. “Before, when the opportunity came along, I decided not to do it, but this time I wanted to use this opportunity to experience something new with my family—a new culture, new language—and play for a club that has a vision.”

Reus is well aware of the skepticism surrounding his move, particularly from those back in Germany, where MLS is not as highly regarded. “To be honest, MLS is not a popular league in Germany,” he admitted. “Of course, when players arrived here like Messi, for example, then they pay more attention to that. I think this league is great. They have a lot of good players in this league, especially in LAFC. I see a lot of good games so far.”

His words suggest a player who is not only ready to adapt but also eager to prove himself in a new environment. “I have to play first and then I can say what I think of the league…I think the standard is good…it’s good so far,” Reus added.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire