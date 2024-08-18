As Real Madrid embark on a challenging season filled with competitions, Carlo Ancelotti has voiced concerns about the increasing strain on players due to an overloaded schedule.

Ancelotti has a demanding schedule taking charge of the team in LaLiga, Champions League, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup.

To complicate matters, there is also the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the recently extended Club World Cup.

The 2024-25 season is already shaping up to be one of the most demanding in recent memory. Real Madrid have just added another trophy to their illustrious cabinet by winning the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta.

But there are many obstacles along the way, particularly with the addition of the Intercontinental Cup in December and the expanded Club World Cup.

Well aware of the demands placed on his players, Ancelotti has expressed his concerns about the toll this congested calendar will likely take.

“The players need rest, they need holidays, and we are thinking about giving individual holidays to the players during the season”, he said. This approach, he explained, is crucial for maintaining the physical and mental well-being of his squad; particularly for those players who also face international duties.

Uncertainty and concerns over expanded tournaments

One of the main points of concern is the lack of concrete details regarding the upcoming FIFA tournaments. The Club World Cup expanded to 32 teams, and the revised Intercontinental Cup have raised several organizational questions.

Despite the looming dates, FIFA have yet to confirm essential aspects such as host cities, venues, and broadcasting arrangements.

Ancelotti candidly addressed this uncertainty, stating, “At the moment, we still don’t even know the date [of the Club World Cup], same with the Intercontinental. We are bidding for seven titles, but we still don’t know when or how”. This lack of clarity adds to the logistical challenges already posed by an increasingly crowded football calendar.

The Intercontinental Cup will run from December 14-18, 2024, and will feature the champions of the six FIFA confederations; with Real Madrid, as the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League winners, receiving a bye to the final.

However, the venue for this competition remains undecided, with Saudi Arabia and Qatar being the most likely locations.

What is Ancelotti’s strategy to deal with fixture congestion?

There is more than just Ancelotti’s worry. The broader soccer community has been vocal about the growing problem of fixture congestion. The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and global players’ union FIFPRO, along with the World Leagues Association (WLA), have all raised alarms about the excessive number of games. These organizations have even threatened legal action against FIFA if they continue to expand tournaments without considering the impact on players’ health and well-being.

The packed schedule has been a hot topic of debate, with some of the sport’s most influential voices warning that the relentless pace is unsustainable. In May, the PFA warned FIFA of a potential strike if the issue of fixture congestion is not addressed.

These concerns reflect a growing frustration within the football community about the increasing demands on players.

In response to the escalating demands of the season, Ancelotti has outlined a strategy to manage player fatigue. “We are thinking about giving in-season breaks, giving a week off for a player so he can go and stay with his family, especially international players”, the Italian explained.

This plan ensures that players remain fresh and capable of performing at their best throughout the season.

