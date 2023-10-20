Catch a ride with one of the rising clubs of American soccer with our San Diego Wave TV schedule.

One of NWSL’s newest clubs has not yet made a splash on the field, but they’ve emerged as a model for future expansion teams.

San Diego Wave TV Schedule

San Diego Wave on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, November 05 09:30 PM ET San Diego Wave vs. TBD ( NWSL ) CBS Sports Network , CBS Sports Network , Fubo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream



Founded: 2021 (First NWSL Season 2022)

Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium

Manager: Casey Stoney

NWSL Titles: 0

Other Titles: NWSL Shield (2023)

Where Can I Watch the Wave Match?

Starting in 2024, the NWSL has a broadcasting agreement with ESPN, CBS, Amazon, and Scripps.

Check back soon for specific details on where to find games as the new deal rolls out.

Watch San Diego Wave on Paramount+:

San Diego Wave History

San Diego Wave Fútbol Club was founded in 2021, and began play in 2022. However, the club actually wasn’t initially supposed to be in San Diego at all.

Originally, in January 2021, the NWSL expansion team owned by Ron Burkle was announced for the northern part of California, in Sacramento. However, in June of that year, San Diego was instead announced as the home of the club. This was a double-blow for the California capital, as their concurrent MLS expansion bid – that was also officially announced – had fallen apart as well.

In November of 2021, the name of the club was unveiled, using the Spanish word “Fútbol”. San Diego, of course, bumps right up to the Mexico border, creating a combined multinational metropolis with Tijuana to the south.

The Wave started out at San Diego’s Torero Stadium, which was shared with USL’s San Diego Loyal. Near the end of their first season, they moved into the brand-new Snapdragon Stadium. That venue sits on the former site of Jack Murphy Stadium, which for many years hosted the NFL’s Chargers and MLB’s Padres. The Wave will share the new ground with the incoming San Diego MLS side.

Boosted by USWNT star Alex Morgan, the Wave finished third in the league in their very first year, and fell in the playoffs semifinals. They’d follow that up with an even better sophomore campaign in 2023. San Diego won the NWSL Shield, the best regular season record. With that came the top seed and a first round bye in the NWSL playoffs.

Don’t miss a San Diego Wave Match

