Lamine Yamal’s Real Madrid controversy reportedly prompts Barcelona to change strategy for the young star

Barcelona’s defeat in El Clasico against Real Madrid last Sunday was not only a setback in the battle for the top of the La Liga standings but also appears to have had repercussions in other areas of the Catalan side. Lamine Yamal found himself under the spotlight — not only for his poor performance but also for the controversy surrounding him.

Yamal was scheduled to attend a commercial event on Tuesday to promote the launch of the OPPO Find X9 Series. However, “Barcelona decided at the last minute that another public appearance by the culer player was not the best idea,” reported Sport. “The Catalan club advised its player not to attend the launch event, and he accepted.”

This decision marks a clear shift in Barcelona’s media approach toward Lamine. Until now, he had been granted considerable freedom to make public appearances — for example, alongside popular streamers. It was during one of those appearances that Yamal made controversial remarks about Real Madrid, comparing them to Kings League’s Porcinos FC and stating, “They steal and complain.”

Comments like that, along with the constant attention to Yamal’s personal life, have kept him under continuous public scrutiny — a situation that has worsened due to his disappointing recent performances. Sport adds that the young winger is “aware that his outspoken moments have caused a controversy (perhaps exaggerated) that did not help the team ahead of the clash at Santiago Bernabeu.”

Lamine Yamal is escorted off the pitch as Vinicius gestures towards him.

The massive conflict that erupted after the final whistle in El Clasico underscored that tension. In that moment, Yamal found himself at the center of the storm, engaging in heated exchanges with Real Madrid stars such as Vinicius Junior, Daniel Carvajal, and Thibaut Courtois.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Is Lamine Yamal still injured? Barcelona star’s groin problem detailed by medical specialist

The toughest season yet for Yamal

During the 2024–25 campaign, Lamine Yamal delivered an outstanding performance, recording 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 matches across La Liga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, and UEFA Champions League. His contributions were crucial as Barcelona captured three titles and reached the European semifinals, while the Spanish winger finished second in the Ballon d’Or voting behind Ousmane Dembele.

Just a few months later, however, the picture looks very different. Yamal has missed a significant portion of this season due to injury, and that absence has clearly affected Barcelona’s form. The club sits well off the top spot in La Liga and continues to show inconsistency in the Champions League.

Lamine Yamal has been sidelined for nearly 40% of Barcelona’s matches this season. Before his groin issues began, he had already contributed to five goals in just three games. Since then, he has played five matches, scoring once and adding two assists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Barcelona TV Schedule: View Barça Games On TV

What’s next for Barcelona?

After the loss to Real Madrid, the good news for Barcelona is that they now have a full week of rest before their next challenge. That break could allow them to recover some of their many injured players, including Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, and Raphinha.

On Sunday, they will face Elche in La Liga — a good opportunity to close the five-point gap with Real Madrid in the standings. After that, attention will shift back to the Champions League, where they will visit Club Brugge on Wednesday, November 5.