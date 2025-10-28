Report: Premier League to almost break Boxing Day tradition this season

Boxing Day has long been a cherished tradition in England and other Commonwealth countries, and one that has become synonymous with soccer. However, that tradition is reportedly on the verge of being disrupted, as the Premier League faces a unique scheduling situation that could almost break its Boxing Day custom.

According to The Times, only one Premier League match is expected to be played on Boxing Day, December 26, due to a congested calendar and broadcast constraints. With the 26th falling on a Friday, league officials are expected to move one of the 10 games to that date to preserve the tradition, while the remaining nine fixtures will likely be postponed to the weekend.

One of the major challenges Premier League organizers face is managing broadcast requirements and scheduling. Contracts stipulate that 33 rounds must be played on weekends each season, with only five rounds allowed during midweek, potentially pushing Boxing Day out of the midweek slate.

Additional complications have arisen this season compared to previous ones, such as the expanded formats of UEFA’s continental tournaments (Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League) as well as the FA Cup taking up more weekends. As a result, the weekend of Saturday, December 27, and Sunday, December 28, is expected to be used to fulfill broadcasting obligations.

Liverpool fans attending to Anfield for Boxing Day game against Leicester City FC in 2024.

Last season, the 2024–25 Premier League’s Matchday 18 was played largely on Boxing Day, with eight matches held on December 26 and two — Brighton vs. Brentford and Arsenal vs. Ipswich Town — the following day. This time, with even more scheduling constraints, dates and times for the Christmas fixtures have yet to be finalized, but officials appear to be edging toward a decision that could come closer than ever to breaking the Boxing Day tradition.

Boxing Day and a historic low

First established in 1880, Boxing Day soccer predates the Premier League’s creation in 1992 and has remained a constant for more than three decades. Should only one match take place on December 26, it would mark the fewest Boxing Day games in Premier League history.

The current record low dates back to 1993, when only three matches were played on Boxing Day. Since then, the fewest number of fixtures held on that date came in 1995 and 2023, both featuring six games. If just one match is played in 2025, it would officially set a new all-time low — and a significant break from one of English football’s longest-running traditions.