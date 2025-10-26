Trending topics:
Video: Lamine Yamal involved in heated altercations with Carvajal, Vinicius after Barcelona loss to Real Madrid

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Vinicius Junior and Lamine Yamal.
© Angel Martinez/Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior and Lamine Yamal.

Real Madrid secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, extending their lead in the La Liga standings. After the final whistle, players from both teams were involved in tense confrontations on the pitch, with Lamine Yamal at the center of the incidents.

The young Spanish winger had been in the spotlight in the days leading up to El Clasico due to controversial comments he made about Real Madrid, comparing them to Porcinos FC from the Kings League by saying, “they steal and complain.”

On the pitch, however, Yamal did not live up to expectations, with a poor performance that failed to help Barcelona avoid a 2-1 loss at the Santiago Bernabeu. Still, it appeared that the Real Madrid players hadn’t forgotten his words.

The final minutes of the match were dramatic, with Barcelona desperately attacking in search of an equalizer and Real Madrid defending their lead. In that context, Pedri received a red card for a second yellow in stoppage time, adding further fuel to the fire.



Incidents in El Clasico

Once referee Cesar Soto Grado blew the final whistle after 9 minutes of added time, the Real Madrid players naturally gathered on the field to embrace and celebrate, while the Barcelona players slowly made their way toward the locker room.

Video: Kylian Mbappe, Fermin Lopez and Jude Bellingham lead the offense scoring goals in El Clasico Real Madrid vs Barcelona



Video: Kylian Mbappe, Fermin Lopez and Jude Bellingham lead the offense scoring goals in El Clasico Real Madrid vs Barcelona

However, along the way, tensions flared and led to a massive confrontation. TV cameras, as well as fan footage from the stands, captured these moments of heightened tension, with players from both teams involved in the dispute.

Video: Kylian Mbappe misses penalty vs. Barcelona after Szczesny makes stunning save



Video: Kylian Mbappe misses penalty vs. Barcelona after Szczesny makes stunning save

Which Real Madrid players did Lamine Yamal argue with?

As expected, Lamine Yamal was at the center of the controversy. A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows the exact moment when Dani Carvajal gestures toward Yamal, seemingly telling him that he talks too much—clearly referring to the controversial remarks Yamal made about Real Madrid a few days prior.

The footage then shows players from both teams converging in a heated altercation in the middle of the field, with Yamal being pulled away by his teammate Marc Casado.

After exchanging gestures and insults with Thibaut Courtois, Yamal then has another confrontation with Vinicius Junior, with Real Madrid staff stepping in to prevent the Brazilian forward from approaching the Barcelona player on his way to the locker room.

