King's Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr suffers disappointing exit, losing 2-1 to 10-man Al Ittihad in King’s Cup

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

Al Nassr faced Al Ittihad in the Round of 16 of the Saudi King’s Cup on Sunday, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s side entering as the clear favorite after a strong league run that has them atop the standings. However, despite Karim Benzema’s team being reduced to ten men early in the second half, Al Nassr suffered a shocking exit from the competition.

Al Ittihad opened the scoring after a lethal counterattack in the 15th minute, when Moussa Diaby delivered a precise cross for Benzema to slot home the first goal. Al Nassr equalized through Angelo’s powerful strike in the 30th minute after a deflection from a Ronaldo cross, but Houssem Aouar restored the lead in stoppage time of the first half with what proved to be the winner.

Pushing for a comeback after the break, Al Ittihad went down to ten men in the 49th minute when Ahmed Al Julaydan was shown a red card for a reckless challenge to Mohamed Simakan’s head, forcing the defender off with an injury. Despite the numerical disadvantage, Al Ittihad managed to hold firm, and with Ronaldo failing to convert key chances inside the box, Al Nassr suffered yet another setback in their pursuit of silverware.

Al Ittihad shuts down Al Nassr’s streak

After a strong 2025 summer transfer window that brought in stars like Iñigo Martínez, Kingsley Coman, and João Félix, expectations were high for Al Nassr to compete on all fronts. Despite a promising start to the 2025–26 season following their defeat in the Saudi Super Cup final, Benzema’s Al Ittihad brought Al Nassr’s impressive run to an end.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC competes for the ball with Ahmed Al-Julaydan of Al-Ittihad FC.

Since Matchday 1 of the Saudi Pro League on August 29, Al Nassr had built a 10-match winning streak across all competitions, six in the league, three in the AFC Champions League Two, and one in the King’s Cup. Interestingly, one of those victories came against Al Ittihad, but when the two sides met again in the King’s Cup, Al Nassr were unable to extend their dominant run.

What silverware options remain for Ronaldo and Al Nassr?

After setbacks in both the Saudi Super Cup and the King’s Cup, Ronaldo has already missed two chances to lift a trophy with Al Nassr in the 2025–26 season. Still, the Portuguese legend and his team have opportunities left to add silverware before the campaign ends.

Al Nassr remain alive in two major competitions: the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Two. Manager Jorge Jesus has already emphasized that the league title is the club’s top priority this season, but the continental tournament could prove to be a more realistic path to success in 2025–26.

