Despite a litany of injuries, Barcelona entered the clash against Real Madrid with high expectations but faced a reality check with a tough defeat in El Clasico. Post-match, Lamine Yamal drew heavy criticism for his underwhelming performance, which left the team’s offense struggling. In a surprising twist, a doctor provided a candid assessment of Yamal’s groin recovery and his impact on his latest performance, sparking concern among fans.

After the final match of the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, Lamine returned to Barcelona grappling with significant pubic issues. Despite his appearances against Girona and Olympiakos, fans noticed a dip in his performance, with neither his speed nor his dribbling seeming as sharp. Following the defeat to Real Madrid, Dr. Pedro Luis Ripoll offered a frank evaluation of Lamine’s physical condition, raising concerns about his form.

“It is an injury that is frankly difficult to treat. It’s characterised by pain that reduces the player’s ability to move and shoot by almost 50%, which is exactly what we saw in El Clasico… He hardly shoots at goal, he has difficulty moving, he constantly stretches… It’s a disabling pain that allows the player to participate in matches but keeps him away from his best level and significantly diminishes his performance,” Dr Pedro Luis Ripoll said, via El Larguero.

Lamine continues to work towards full recovery, as Barcelona navigate a spate of injury setbacks. With Dr. Ripoll analysis, the 18-year-old prodigy may assume a diminished role in forthcoming fixtures to prioritize his rehabilitation. Fans, meanwhile, express discontent with the decision to field Yamal before he reaches optimal fitness, fearing not only the potential for aggravating his injury but also suggesting that Roony Bardghji, might have delivered superior performances.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is challenged by Alvaro Carreras of Real Madrid.

Barcelona reportedly take steps to distance Lamine Yamal from growing controversy

Since debuting in April 2023, Lamine Yamal has quickly emerged as a crucial player for Barcelona. Despite achieving elite status by securing second place in the 2025 Ballon d’Or ranks, the young star has faced challenges, including controversial remarks before the Real Madrid clash and backlash from a lavish birthday celebration. To minimize distractions, the Culers have reportedly stepped in with measures to shield him from further controversies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Hansi Flick’s assistant Sorg addresses Lamine Yamal’s struggles during Barcelona’s loss to Real Madrid

According to Spanish media outlets such as Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are displeased with Lamine’s off-field statements and behavior. Rather than exerting pressure, the club is opting to support the 18-year-old by collaborating with his agent, Jorge Mendes, to oversee his social media presence and public appearances. This strategy aims to reduce the exposure of his private life, allowing him to concentrate on soccer.