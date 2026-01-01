Lamine Yamal’s mysterious absence from Barcelona training raises doubts over Espanyol derby availability

The start of 2026 has not been ideal for Barcelona. The club’s first training session of the year was marked by the absence of Lamine Yamal, raising doubts about his availability for Saturday’s La Liga match against Espanyol.

“The forward did not train with the rest of his teammates. He arrived at the training complex early in the afternoon and, shortly afterward, left without stepping onto the pitch for the scheduled session,” Marca reported about the unusual situation.

That absence was followed by silence from the club. In the hours that followed, Barcelona shared several posts on social media with New Year’s messages and images from training, but made no mention of Yamal or provided any information to clarify his situation.

“This outlet was able to confirm with club sources that it is not a serious issue,” Sport reported regarding Yamal’s situation. “It was simply an absence caused by general discomfort.”

Will Lamine Yamal be able to play against Espanyol?

Even if Sport’s reports are accurate and Yamal’s absence is not the result of a serious problem, the proximity of the upcoming match puts the young winger’s availability in doubt.

Barcelona will play their first match of 2026 this Saturday, January 3. It will be none other than the city derby against Espanyol at RCDE Stadium. The fact that Yamal was unable to train with his teammates just 48 hours before that clash is more than enough to raise concerns.

Barcelona face major challenges ahead

The derby against Espanyol is important not only as the club’s first match of the year, but also as a key opportunity to build a significant advantage in the La Liga standings. Barcelona currently sit atop the table with a four-point lead over Real Madrid, who will face Real Betis on Sunday. That means a win on Saturday would allow the Blaugrana to open up, at least temporarily, a seven-point gap over their closest rivals.

After facing Espanyol, Barcelona will take on their first major challenge of 2026. On January 7, they will travel to Saudi Arabia to face Athletic Club at King Abdullah Sports City in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. If they advance, Hansi Flick’s side will compete for the title against the winner of the other semifinal between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

