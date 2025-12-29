Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Lamine Yamal
Comments

Lamine Yamal praises Cristiano Ronaldo’s mentality amid comparisons to Messi and other stars

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al-Nassr and Lamine Yamal (R) of FC Barcelona.
© Yu Chun Christopher Wong & David Ramos/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al-Nassr and Lamine Yamal (R) of FC Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal’s rapid rise in the soccer world has taken fans by surprise, quickly turning him into a sensation for both FC Barcelona and the Spain national team while still just a teenager. As comparisons to Lionel Messi and other legends continue to follow him, the 18-year-old took time to praise Cristiano Ronaldo’s mentality.

A product of La Masia, the left-footed winger burst onto the scene at an early age with his pace and dribbling ability. Those traits naturally led to comparisons with Barcelona icon Messi, a narrative Yamal has consistently pushed back on as he focuses on building his own identity.

After receiving the Diego Maradona Award at the 2025 Globe Soccer Awards, Yamal was asked about the constant comparisons and who he would like to be measured against: “No, in the end I think it is better not to compare yourself to anyone.

The Barcelona forward then made a pointed reference to Ronaldo, who was also in attendance, highlighting the Portuguese star’s mindset. “In the end, I think players like Cristiano became who they are because they wanted to be themselves, they did not want to be like anyone else. And I want to follow my own path and stay away from that,” Yamal added.

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Yamal was later asked what fans should know about him beyond the pitch, and he ended on a lighthearted note. “Nothing, just that my mother is the boss at home, and that’s it,” the 18-year-old joked, closing his remarks after citing Ronaldo as a model for handling comparisons.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo faces potential 2026 World Cup blow as key Portugal teammate reportedly left out of club plans

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo faces potential 2026 World Cup blow as key Portugal teammate reportedly left out of club plans

A gala full of awards for Yamal

The 2025 Globe Soccer Awards were held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with several current stars and legends in attendance at the ceremony founded in 2010 by Tommaso Bendoni, Riccardo Silva, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes. Among the many honorees, Yamal once again emerged as one of the standout winners.

Yamal claimed the Diego Maradona Award, given to the most skilled and exciting player whose style captures the imagination of fans. In addition, he was also recognized as La Liga’s Best U-23 Player and named Best Forward of 2025, capping off a memorable night.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lamine Yamal’s role with Spain 2026 World Cup in doubt by Raul Gonzalez: ‘There are more experienced people to help him’

Lamine Yamal’s role with Spain 2026 World Cup in doubt by Raul Gonzalez: ‘There are more experienced people to help him’

Although he is only 18 years old, Lamine Yamal aims to be Spain's leader in the 2026 World Cup due to his impressive talent. However, legend Raul Gonzalez surprised many by contradicting expectations, giving his strong opinion about the young star.

Raphinha takes subtle jab at Ballon d’Or after winning La Liga Player of the Year over Lamine Yamal

Raphinha takes subtle jab at Ballon d’Or after winning La Liga Player of the Year over Lamine Yamal

After outshining Lamine Yamal in the La Liga MVP award, Raphinha took on the chance to take subtle jab to the Ballon d'Or,

Lionel Messi makes shock return among 2026 Ballon d’Or contenders: Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal surge ahead as early favorites emerge

Lionel Messi makes shock return among 2026 Ballon d’Or contenders: Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal surge ahead as early favorites emerge

Erling Haaland is surging with ruthless efficiency, Lamine Yamal continues his meteoric rise, and — in a twist few expected — Lionel Messi has re-entered the debate entirely.

Real Madrid reportedly to edge out Barcelona for $64M signing amid Rudiger’s uncertain future

Real Madrid reportedly to edge out Barcelona for $64M signing amid Rudiger’s uncertain future

With Antonio Rudiger's future uncertain, Real Madrid are reportedly working to edge out FC Barcelona in the push for a $64 million player.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo