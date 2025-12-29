Lamine Yamal praises Cristiano Ronaldo’s mentality amid comparisons to Messi and other stars

Lamine Yamal’s rapid rise in the soccer world has taken fans by surprise, quickly turning him into a sensation for both FC Barcelona and the Spain national team while still just a teenager. As comparisons to Lionel Messi and other legends continue to follow him, the 18-year-old took time to praise Cristiano Ronaldo’s mentality.

A product of La Masia, the left-footed winger burst onto the scene at an early age with his pace and dribbling ability. Those traits naturally led to comparisons with Barcelona icon Messi, a narrative Yamal has consistently pushed back on as he focuses on building his own identity.

After receiving the Diego Maradona Award at the 2025 Globe Soccer Awards, Yamal was asked about the constant comparisons and who he would like to be measured against: “No, in the end I think it is better not to compare yourself to anyone.“

The Barcelona forward then made a pointed reference to Ronaldo, who was also in attendance, highlighting the Portuguese star’s mindset. “In the end, I think players like Cristiano became who they are because they wanted to be themselves, they did not want to be like anyone else. And I want to follow my own path and stay away from that,” Yamal added.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Yamal was later asked what fans should know about him beyond the pitch, and he ended on a lighthearted note. “Nothing, just that my mother is the boss at home, and that’s it,” the 18-year-old joked, closing his remarks after citing Ronaldo as a model for handling comparisons.

A gala full of awards for Yamal

The 2025 Globe Soccer Awards were held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with several current stars and legends in attendance at the ceremony founded in 2010 by Tommaso Bendoni, Riccardo Silva, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes. Among the many honorees, Yamal once again emerged as one of the standout winners.

Yamal claimed the Diego Maradona Award, given to the most skilled and exciting player whose style captures the imagination of fans. In addition, he was also recognized as La Liga’s Best U-23 Player and named Best Forward of 2025, capping off a memorable night.