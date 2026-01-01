Kylian Mbappe may receive a new teammate as Real Madrid reportedly target a promising Brazilian striker for 2026-27

Kylian Mbappé has managed to remain one of the best players in the world, leading Real Madrid offensively. The Frenchman has scored 29 goals and provided 5 assists in 24 games. However, the Spanish side’s inconsistent overall performance this season has prompted considerations for reinforcements ahead of the 2026–27 campaign. In this context, a young Brazilian prospect is emerging as a potential addition to the forward line.

According to Rudy Galetti on X, formerly Twitter, Real Madrid have included Kaio Jorge—who is excelling at Cruzeiro—among their transfer targets. However, his arrival would not be straightforward, as Flamengo reportedly considers him a priority target, offering €32 million (around $37.5 million) to secure his signing, reports Venê Casagrande.

Although Gonzalo García and Endrick remain major prospects for Real Madrid, both players are attracting attention from several European clubs, making a departure in the 2026–27 season not entirely out of the question. In response, the Blancos are staying very active regarding Kaio Jorge. While they have not made formal offers, they are closely monitoring him after he scored 26 goals and provided 9 assists in 46 games during the 2025 season with Cruzeiro.

At just 23 years old, Kaio Jorge has already had a rather surprising career, having had a brief stint in Serie A. After shining with Santos FC, the Brazilian caught the attention of Juventus, who paid €7 million in 2021 for his transfer. However, he was unable to show his best level and was loaned to Frosinone, where he also passed without making a significant impact. For this reason, a potential move to Real Madrid could offer him a second chance to shine at European soccer.

Kaio Jorge (C) of Cruzeiro shoots past Joao Pedro (L) and Felipe Longo (R) of Corinthians.

Real Madrid reportedly decide on January 2026 window amid Mbappe absence

Xabi Alonso is not experiencing his best period at Real Madrid, accumulating a series of poor results that put his future with the team at risk. In addition, Kylian Mbappé’s injury and Endrick’s loan move to Olympique Lyon raise further questions regarding the club’s plans for the January 2026 transfer window. Nevertheless, the Spanish side has decided not to sign any players in this window, instead exploring various alternatives to cover for the Frenchman’s absence.

According to MARCA, coach Xabi Alonso is considering three options to replace Mbappé in the upcoming matches. Gonzalo García’s inclusion as a starter stands as the most discussed option. However, the Spanish side is also thinking about using Rodrygo as a center forward while moving Federico Valverde to the right wing, a setup common during Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure. Finally, an offensive duo featuring Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo appears as the last alternative.