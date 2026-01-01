Argentina rising star reportedly agrees January move from Inter to secure World Cup spot alongside Messi

The year 2026 will be a World Cup year, and that reality is shaping the decisions of many players looking to secure a spot on the 26-man rosters of their respective national teams. A teammate of Lionel Messi with Argentina finds himself in that position, with a move reportedly agreed upon to leave Inter Milan.

“Valentin Carboni is very close to Racing,” reporter Gaston Edul said Thursday on his official X account. “The player has already given the OK and wants to play in Argentine soccer, so now the clubs (Racing and Inter) are negotiating a loan, and it is very likely.”

Carboni, who will turn 21 in March, was born in Buenos Aires but moved to Europe at a very young age with his family to follow his father, Ezequiel Carboni, also a professional soccer player, during his career in Italy and Austria. As a result, Valentin developed through youth systems outside Argentina.

After making his debut with Inter Milan in 2022, the attacking midfielder had short loan spells with Monza and Olympique Marseille, where he showed flashes of his talent. After a brief return to Inter during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Carboni was loaned this summer to Genoa, where he made 15 appearances across Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Valentin Carboni playing for Inter Milan.

However, unhappy with his role in the team, the young player agreed to terminate his loan with Genoa and, together with Inter, began searching for a new destination for the second half of the 2025–26 season, with the clear goal of earning enough playing time to be part of Argentina’s World Cup squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Spain coach De La Fuente on Lionel Messi ahead of Finalissima vs. Argentina: ‘He’s like Cristiano Ronaldo’

Why did Carboni choose Racing?

While staying in Europe appeared to be the most logical option, Valentin Carboni chose Racing Club as the next step in his professional career. The chance to play in his home country clearly weighed heavily, but there were also other important factors.

“Racing president Diego Milito, in direct talks to make it happen with Carboni and Inter vice president Javier Zanetti involved,” reported Fabrizio Romano on his official X account Thursday.

The choice of Racing makes sense considering that Milito, the current president of the Argentine club, is a legend at Inter Milan. The former striker starred there for years, playing a key role in the club’s 2009–10 UEFA Champions League title, and shared the locker room with Zanetti, another Argentine icon of the Nerazzurri. Those close ties proved decisive in pushing negotiations forward in pursuit of the loan deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carboni has a chance with Argentina

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is not an unrealistic goal for Carboni. He has already been part of the Argentina national team in the past, showing that head coach Lionel Scaloni considers him a viable option. In fact, Carboni was a member of the squad that won the 2024 Copa America in the United States, even though he appeared in just one match during the tournament.

However, a serious knee injury suffered in the months following that title kept the attacking midfielder off the field for an extended period, hurting his chances of returning to Scaloni’s call-ups.

Now, with the opportunity to play in the Argentine league and do so more regularly than he did at Genoa, Carboni will be making a final push to rejoin Argentina’s squad. That said, he will face stiff competition from other young talents also fighting for a place, such as Nicolas Paz, Franco Mastantuono, Alejandro Garnacho, Matias Soule, and Gianluca Prestianni.

Advertisement