Lamine Yamal continues to lose teammates as Barcelona confirm key absence vs. Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey clash

Barcelona have firmly established themselves as the in-form team in Spain, maintaining an impressive winning streak. They’ve also rediscovered their most potent attacking lineup, with Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal leading the charge. However, coach Hansi Flick faces a significant challenge. A key teammate of Lamine has been ruled out of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Atlético Madrid, complicating their path forward.

According to Barcelona on X (formerly Twitter), Marcus Rashford will be absent for the match against Atlético Madrid. After the most recent game against RCD Mallorca, the Englishman experienced knee pain. Although the injury does not appear to be serious, coach Hansi Flick revealed that the forward was not fit to play and leaving him out is a precautionary measure. His absence is a major blow for the Blaugranas, who are now short of attacking options.

Like the Englishman, Raphinha also missed Barcelona’s final training session before the Copa del Rey semifinals. Although he has not been ruled out, his presence in the starting lineup is unlikely, as he trained separately from the group. With Rashford sidelined and doubts surrounding the Brazilian, coach Hansi Flick will be forced to make significant adjustments to his squad, complicating his chances of defeating Atlético Madrid.

Unlike previous matches, the Blaugranas will likely rely on Ferran Torres as the left winger, leaving Robert Lewandowski as the only option at center forward. Due to Pedri’s absence, Dani Olmo will not be available as an attacking option, as he is expected to anchor the midfield alongside Frenkie de Jong. Despite these absences, Barcelona still boast strong squad depth, keeping them as favorites against Atlético Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid also face key absence setback

Atlético Madrid are not on a positive run of results, having won just two of their last five matches. In addition, coach Diego Simeone has not managed to find the ideal balance within the squad, raising doubts about their competitiveness. Like Barcelona, who are dealing with the absences of Raphinha and Rashford, Los Colchoneros are also facing the loss of a key player, creating uncertainty ahead of the Copa del Rey clash.

After suffering a muscle injury in the match against Real Betis, Pablo Barrios has been ruled out of Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona, as he will be sidelined for a month. In response, coach Simeone stated that his absence is deeply felt, as he is their best midfielder and the central axis of the team. In his place, they could turn to Rodrigo Mendoza or Obed Vargas in an attempt to restore balance to the side.