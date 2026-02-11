Christian Pulisic back on Premier League radar as USMNT ace and Milan’s transfer stance emerges ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Christian Pulisic finds himself at the center of a growing transfer narrative once again, with Premier League clubs circling and uncertainty quietly building around his long-term future. The American winger, who has been one of the standout performers in Italy this season, remains under contract at San Siro until summer 2027. However, developments behind the scenes have sparked renewed speculation.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches on home soil, every decision surrounding his career path carries added significance. For now, Christian Pulisic continues to focus on his performances on the pitch, but off it, the landscape is shifting, and some of Europe’s biggest clubs are watching closely.

The American’s resurgence in Serie A has not gone unnoticed. Since arriving at Milan from Chelsea, he has re-established himself as a key attacking figure, combining consistency, durability, and decisive moments. His performances this season have placed him among the most productive players in his squad, and that resurgence has reignited interest from England.

Liverpool and Arsenal are said to have been monitoring his situation, while Tottenham and Manchester United have also been mentioned in various reports. There is no suggestion that a formal bid has been made, but the timing of his contractual situation has created an opportunity in a market that rarely stands still. “Several English clubs are interested in the American for next season, and they’re ready to make AC Milan an offer to bring him back to the Premier League…”, Calciomercato suggests.

Pulisic’s value has risen significantly after a stable and productive campaign in Italy, and analysts have highlighted his season as one of the most impressive by an American player in Europe in recent years. For Premier League clubs reassessing their attacking depth, he represents both experience and versatility.

Why the contract situation matters now

Behind the speculation lies a simple but increasingly important reality: Pulisic’s contract extension has not been finalized despite earlier reports of an agreement in principle. His current deal runs until June 2027, but the absence of formal paperwork has raised questions both internally and externally.

This delay has coincided with renewed media attention and interest in England, where clubs are constantly scanning the market for opportunities. Even without a transfer request, the lack of clarity naturally fuels speculation.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States.

The timing is crucial, especially with the 2026 World Cup approaching. A strong tournament on home soil could elevate Pulisic’s market value further, while entering the final phase of his contract would weaken the club’s negotiating position.

Where do Pulisic and Milan stand each?

The mystery surrounding the situation becomes clearer when examining the positions of both sides. As per Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Pulisic is reportedly waiting for a formal contract offer, having expected his renewal to be finalized months ago. Apparently, the winger has been left “disconcerted” by the delay, although his positive stance toward the club has not changed.

At the same time, the club views his renewal as the next major priority, especially after securing goalkeeper Mike Maignan’s extension, the report adds. Officials remain confident that an agreement will be completed and see him as a central pillar of the long-term project.

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic and Mike Maignan.

Despite the uncertainty, neither side has publicly suggested a desire to part ways. Instead, the situation reflects timing, priorities, and the complex administrative nature of modern contract negotiations.