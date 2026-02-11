Trending topics:
How to watch 2026–27 UEFA Nations League Draw in the USA

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Nations League
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Nations League
Here are all of the details of where you can watch the UEFA Nations League Draw on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Draw
WHAT UEFA Nations League
WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Thursday, February 11, 2026
WHERE Fubo, FOX Sports and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The countdown is on for the draw of one of the most prestigious tournaments in global soccer, an event that will set the stage for months of high-stakes competition across Europe. With UEFA at the center of the sport’s most elite international battles, the draw carries massive significance as historic national programs and World Cup champions prepare to collide.

Powerhouses such as Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and England are all expected to be in the mix, creating a loaded field that promises intense matchups and championship-level drama from the very start—making this a must-watch moment for fans worldwide.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch UEFA Nations League Draw and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
