Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona reportedly face a major absence in training before Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey clash

Following a brief spell of inconsistent form, Lamine Yamal has managed to rediscover his best version, scoring in five consecutive matches. Thanks to his resurgence, Barcelona have regained winning consistency with six straight victories. Despite entering the Copa del Rey clash against Atlético Madrid as favorites, the Blaugranas have doubts over the availability of a key player after he missed the most recent training session.

According to Víctor Navarro on X, formerly Twitter, Raphinha has been training away from the group, something that has been usual since last week. The Brazilian has even stated that he is dealing with a specific overload that prevents him from running and changing direction. Despite this, he has not yet been ruled out of the match, as he could still take part in the final training session on February 11 ahead of the clash with Atlético Madrid.

Alongside his absence from Barcelona’s most recent training session, Raphinha chose to provide a somewhat confusing update on his recovery, casting doubt over his availability for the Copa del Rey semifinals. After suffering his third injury of the season, the Brazilian could start on the bench or even be left out of the squad altogether, as the club may be unwilling to risk a relapse given that he has gone just over a week without training with the group.

In the Brazilian’s uncertain presence, Hansi Flick may rely on Marcus Rashford, who has recently delivered impressive performances. Additionally, the coach might opt to position Ferran Torres as the left winger, capitalizing on his scoring prowess. Coupled with Raphinha, Pedri will be absent from Barcelona’s roster, making repeat the same strategy as in the latest game, featuring Dani Olmo in the central midfield.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Barcelona’s Hansi Flick welcomes back an important figure

After establishing winning consistency, Barcelona have managed to overcome the constant injury absences they have suffered this season. Without Pedri available and with Raphinha still a doubt, Hansi Flick has been able to maintain strong performances by relying on players such as Rashford, Marc Bernal, and Marc Casadó. In addition, the coach has welcomed back a key player ahead of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Frenkie de Jong has rejoined Barcelona’s latest training session after recovering from his pubic issues. The Dutchman is now fully fit and primed to start against Atlético Madrid, according to Masquepelotas. With his return, the Blaugranas gain significant stability in midfield, as his partnership with Dani Olmo has been highly convincing in their pursuit of reaching the Copa del Rey final.