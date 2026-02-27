Trending topics:
Champions League
Real Madrid legend complains about Manchester City pairing in Champions League: ‘It’s curious’

Mauro Tognacca

Mbappé isn't confirmed for the match as he's injured
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesMbappé isn't confirmed for the match as he's injured

Friday was set aside for the Champions League draw after the playoff round. The last 16 teams had to be distributed, with each of the top eight teams having two clubs as potential opponents. Real Madrid’s pairing with Manchester City prompted comments from club legend Emilio Butragueño.

Real Madrid had Manchester City and Sporting CP as their potential rivals, with a clear idea of which was the tougher opponent. As many neutral fans expected, they were paired with Pep Guardiola’s side. Butragueño represented the club at the event and delivered a pointed remark after the draw concluded.

Butragueño said he was not surprised in a particular way: It’s curious that we have been playing against them every season. I think it has been five consecutive years with Manchester City. We know each other very well.”

Butragueño shares prediction for Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Butragueño was not part of any European Cup winning team, as Real Madrid had struggles being the dominant club outside Spain that they are today. However, he was a cornerstone for more than a decade after coming through the club’s youth system.

Butragueño was present at the event (Marco Luzzani/Getty Images).

The former striker understands what it means to represent Real Madrid. He offered a broad view of how the tie against Manchester City might unfold, noting that both teams usually seek to attack.

Kylian Mbappé could miss more matches for Real Madrid, according to coach Álvaro Arbeloa

Kylian Mbappé could miss more matches for Real Madrid, according to coach Álvaro Arbeloa

He predicted a high-scoring series, as in previous encounters: “Every time we play against them they are matches of attacking soccer, of two teams that want to dominate, normally with many goals. One of the best matches you can see around the world.”

Real Madrid’s injuries

Butragueño trusts his club to overcome the English side in this round. The styles promise a great spectacle, but he believes player form and availability could be decisive. He commented on Real Madrid’s absences for the tie.

The Spanish icon said: We have injured players that are very important for us. We trust they can be ready for the series because we are going to need everybody considering the exigence of the rivals. We live it with hope.”

